Spotify Radio brings 'thumbs up, thumbs down' to desktop app

Spotify has extended the functionality of its Radio service to bring the all-important thumbs up and thumbs down feature to the desktop app.

The feature, which has been a part of the Spotify Radio mobile app since launch, allows users to further customise their personal radio stations.

The stations, which can be based on songs, albums or artists, can now by fine tuned by giving tracks the thumbs up or the thumbs down.

Desktop and mobile syncing

A thumbs up will let Spotify know you want more of the same, while a thumbs down will limit the plays from that artist.

"This neat update means that all the stations that you've tuned into on your mobile will show up seamlessly on your desktop - and vice versa," said Spotify in a blog post.

On top of that, any songs you like you give a thumbs up to will be added to a Liked from Radio playlist. Pretty cool, huh?

Via: Engadget