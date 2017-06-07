Samsung Galaxy Note 8 images suggest fingerprint scanner will be built into the screen

The idea of a fingerprint scanner being built into the screen is nothing new. It’s a rumored feature of the iPhone 8 and there were some claims that the Samsung Galaxy S8 would have one too. Now, unsurprisingly, there’s talk of an on-screen fingerprint scanner for the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, backed up by some renders.

The images, which were posted on Twitter by Poyoco Tech, show an all-screen curved front, just like the Galaxy S8, but while that phone has a scanner on the back, the image of the Note 8 only shows a camera and an AKG logo, suggesting the audio is tuned by AKG – which would make sense, since Samsung owns its parent company.

And speaking of the camera, that’s shown to be dual-lens, which is something we’ve already heard rumored for the Galaxy Note 8.

The source also adds that the S Pen will be able to vibrate and will be trackable using Samsung’s Find My Mobile app.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2 Credit: Ice universe

Nothing's final

While this is all somewhat believable we’d take it with a huge dose of salt, as Poyoco Tech is an unproven source, and even they claim that at least when it comes to the fingerprint scanner Samsung will finalize this design if it makes progress, suggesting that even if these images are accurate they show just one possible design of the Note 8.

In other Note 8 news, Ice universe (who has more of a track record) has posted an image suggesting that the Galaxy Note 8 will have an ever so slightly smaller corner radius than the Galaxy S8, which could improve the look, or even leave room for more pixels to be packed in.

We don’t know exactly when we’ll see the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 yet, but August is probably the earliest, so expect plenty more leaks and rumors over the next couple of months.