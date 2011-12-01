Samsung Galaxy S3 likely to be powered by 2GHz dual-core chip

Samsung has unveiled its latest chip to hit the mobile phone market – the Exynos 5250.

This dual-core toting, 2GHz beast is the successor to the 4210 which currently powers the Samsung Galaxy S2 and it is more than likely to be the chip that will make its way into the Samsung Galaxy S3.

When it comes to graphical performance, Samsung is claiming it is four times faster than its predecessor and will be 2560 x 1600 resolution compatible and it also supports stereoscopic 3D.

Tablet friendly

Because of its high resolution the chip will also find its way into a new generation of Samsung tablets and other big-screened devices such as the Galaxy Note line-up.

When it comes to technical specs, the Exynos 5250 has memory bandwidth up to 12.8 Gbps and has been built using the low-power HKMG 32nm process and has two ARM-based Cortex-A15 cores.

It is thought that this SoC will be the first of its type for mobile devices that actually manages to clock 2.0Ghz.

Back in October, it was thought that the Samsung Galaxy S3 specs had leaked out, with the processor set to be 1.8GHz.

The arrival of the 5250, however, may well mean that we can look forward to a higher specified model some time in 2012.

Via Fudzilla