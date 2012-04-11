Reported design flaws hit HTC One S and One X handsets

Have you experienced design problems with your new HTC One device?

HTC has responded to reports alleging major design flaws with the new flagship HTC One X and One S Android handsets.

The Android 4.0 devices, unveiled at MWC in February have earned rave reviews, but both may be undermined by issues flagged-up by both critics and users.

CNET reckons the quad-core HTC One X's curved-edged design is causing an unwanted flexible screen issue, which leads to distortion and discolouration of the display when pressed.

HTC says the issue, which can also activate items on the display just by tightly gripping the device, "would never be allowed to slip" and may not be present in the final consumer build.

Not so space-age after all

Meanwhile, several HTC One S users are reporting the paint-job on their new device is cracking and chipping, less than a week after picking up the device.

This is despite HTC's boasts of a "microarc oxidation (MAO) process", which the company claimed would keep your device looking pristine long into its lifespan.

The company asserted that users wouldn't need a case to keep the phone pretty, as the casing is "four times harder than anodized aluminum, enabling the HTC One S to look great over time."

Update: HTC has sent TechRadar a statement regarding the issue faced by some One S users.

"HTC is committed to delivering a high quality product and great experience for all our customers. There have been a few, isolated reports of this issue. The finish on the One S was laboratory tested as being at a hardness similar to ceramic. While that's hard, it doesn't mean it's impossible to damage.

"Regardless, HTC takes quality very seriously and are providing all customers with an immediate fix and we are implementing some small changes to ensure customers do not experience this issue in the future."

Via: TheVerge, CNET