Nokia and Intel to end HSDPA partnership

Finnish mobile colossus Nokia said yesterday that it has scrapped plans with processor giant Intel to develop HSDPA modules for laptops. Intel and Nokia said last autumn that they were combining resources to build a new HSDPA (High Speed Downlink Packet Access) component for wireless networking; a deal which has now been axed.

"We have, together with Intel, cancelled the HSDPA module co-operation in the form we previously announced," said Nokia's Eija-Riitta Huovinen. "We are still looking at the HSDPA module case from a technological point of view, but no decisions have been made on commercialising it."

She went on to say that both Nokia and Intel agreed that there was no longer an adequate business case, but that the two firms would continue to work with each other in other areas.