Microsoft just announced a new Windows 10 Mobile smartphone

Microsoft has announced a brand new smartphone, the Lumia 650, which packs the latest Windows software.

The real highlight of the phone is the Windows 10 Mobile software - the Lumia 650 is one of only four devices which now offer the latest Windows software, the Lumia 950, Lumia 950 XL and Lumia 550 being the others.

As for the other specs, the phone features a 5-inch display, 16GB of internal storage and a 2000mAh battery. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 212 processor clocked at 1.3GHz that supports LTE as well with 1GB of RAM.

Latest software

Sadly, the Lumia 650 won't feature Continuum, which is one of the best features on the new Windows 10 Mobile software. Continuum allows you to connect your phone up to a monitor or TV to use a selection of apps on a larger screen, and treat your phone just like a portable PC.

The Lumia 650 is launching in Europe, including the UK, on February 18 but it's not clear whether it'll be available in other markets.

Techradar has asked Microsoft whether it's coming to the US or Australia, but either way it'll have an RRP of US$199 (about £150).

Via WMPowerUser