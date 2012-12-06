Latest smartphones give HTC a new lease of life

HTC could well be on the road to recovery after a rocky year, as sales jumped more than 20 per cent in November.

The Taiwanese firm managed to rake in $730 million (around £453 million/AU$698 million) in November, which is 23.3 per cent more than it managed to coin in October.

The firm has launched several new handsets at the back end of 2012, with the HTC One X+, 8X and 8S all helping to boost sales, revenue and popularity of the brand which has been suffering a little of late.

Not all good

A strong November aside, HTC is still dramatically down on revenue in 2012 compared to 2011.

The latest figures show that total revenue for the year is still down a whopping 39 per cent compared to the same time last year, which shows HTC still has some way to go to regain a strong position in the market.

At least these latest figures are strong for HTC and we hope they signal the start of an upwards trend for a firm which makes some beautiful handsets, but has struggled to compete with Apple and Samsung in 2012.

From Digitimes