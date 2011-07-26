HTC 'open to discussions' with Apple over patent dispute

HTC has expressed a desire to sit down with Apple and discuss the ongoing patent dispute between the two companies.

HTC shares took a tumble after a US court ruled that it has infringed two Apple patents earlier this month, which is quite possibly what has prompted this sudden urge to meet with Apple.

It's good to talk

Winston Yung, HTC's chief financial officer, told Bloomberg, "We have to sit down and figure it out.

"We're open to having discussions. We are open to all sorts of solutions, as long as the solution and the terms are fair and reasonable.

"On and off we've had discussions with Apple, even before the initial determination came out."

No doubt HTC is keen to avoid paying out too many patent royalties to Apple – it already pays Microsoft a per handset fee due to its use of patents owned by Ballmer and co.

A few weeks ago, HTC also bolstered its patent portfolio by snapping up S3 Graphics Co, thus buying up patents that Apple was recently found to have infringed.

Perhaps this is the bargaining chip that HTC will throw at the Cupertino Crew if they ever do sit down and chat.

From Bloomberg via The Next Web