Apple takes patent fight to six more Samsung devices

Apple filed a motion on Friday to widen the scope of its California infringement case against Samsung to include the Galaxy S3 Mini, the Galaxy Note 2, the Galaxy Tab 2 10.1, the Galaxy Tab 8.9 Wifi, and the Rugby Pro.

The amendment to the previous charges lobbied against Samsung are motivated by Android updates, including Android 3.0 (Honeycomb), Android 4.0 (Ice Cream Sandwich), and Android 4.1 (Jelly Bean).

The wholly unsurprising addition to Apple's litigation suite comes just days after Samsung added the iPad mini and iPad 4 to its list of infringing devices that already included the iPhone 5.

Galactic infringement

Apple's existing California state lawsuit had already included the Galaxy S3 in its protective patent gripe, and it looks like this escalation is just an extension of those original complaints.

Now, just because the motions have been filed doesn't mean that the charges are set in stone. The additions have to be approved by Judge Paul Grewal on January 25, 2013 in order to have any legal ramifications.

The torrid court affairs between Apple and Samsung have already cost Samsung over $1 billion, although sales of the Galaxy S3 and its lower-cost mobile phone counterparts have continued to rise.

The upcoming California trial could last well into 2014, so get ready for a lot more of this back and forth to come.

