'Best network in the UK' EE suffers major nationwide outage

Update: The issue has now been resolved, with an EE spokesperson telling TechRadar: "Last night's technical issue that caused a small proportion of our customers to experience problems with their signal has been resolved and all customers are now receiving a normal service.

"We apologise for the inconvenience caused to those customers affected."

If you're still not seeing signal on your EE device, the network suggests switching your phone off and then on again, as that should sort everything out.

Original story

Everything Everywhere (EE) has suffered a major, nationwide outage, less than a week after it was trumpeted as the finest mobile network in the UK.

The service problems began on Wednesday evening, continuing for several hours with users in unable to access voice, SMS and data services.

The downdetector website identified problems in major cities like London, Birmingham, Liverpool, Manchester, Bristol, Newcastle, Glasgow, but users across the UK took to Twitter to register displeasure.

The company acknowledged the problems on its official Twitter account claiming "Gremlins in the system," alongside a photo of one of the troublesome green monsters from the classic 80s horror movie.

Tech glitch

In a statement, an EE spokesperson told TechRadar: "We have an issue with the EE network at the moment which may be causing some problems. We're really sorry to anyone this is affecting, and we're working hard to resolve it as fast as we can."

Later on Wednesday night, the company returned to Twitter to explain the tech glitch had been identified and then once again at around 10pm UK time to say the issue had been resolved.

"While not all of our customers were affected, service has been resumed for many of those who were. Full service will be resumed soon," the company tweeted.

Is your mobile service back in full working order? Let us know in the comments section below.