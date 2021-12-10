Oppo's Find N foldable phone unveiled in new teaser video

Our first tryst with Oppo's foldable future began way back in 2019 when the Chinese manufacturer showed off a folding concept device. Then, in 2020, the company showcased a pair of concept flexible phones – one with a rollable display and one with a trifold display.

While these phones were never made commercially available, the brand is now officially ready to enter the foldable market with the Oppo Find N, which is scheduled to be unveiled during Oppo's Inno Day 2021 on December 15.

In the leadup to the event, Oppo has now offered a rather significant look at the device via a teaser posted to Twitter earlier today. You can check out that teaser below.

This is the exquisitely engineered #OPPOFindN. Hold. Fold. Enjoy. Repeat.Coming December 15. #OPPOINNODAY2021

Oppo Find N foldable phone

The teaser shows that the foldable phone will have a large near-bezel less external display which unfolds into a much larger primary display on the inside.

It's worth noting that the interior display appears to be almost square-shaped, rather than the longer rectangular design found in Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3. It also looks shorter and wider when closed, likely a decision made to avoid a long and narrow front screen.

Interestingly, it is impossible to spot a selfie camera on both the displays as Oppo has used a dark coloured wallpaper. This could mean that either the phone will come with under-display camera's like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 or it has a punch-hole camera that has been camouflaged due to the wallpaper.

Additionally, we can also see curved sides with a chrome finish and a massive camera bump, housing at least three camera sensors which can be spotted on the rear panel.

Pete Lau, OnePlus' CEO who is also overseeing brand synergy between Oppo, Oneplus and Realme, has mentioned that the company has ironed out issues that plague most foldable phones including a crease and durability.

Meanwhile, a report on GizChina quotes tipsters to suggest that the device, bearing model number PEUM00 was spotted on Geekbench. The same model had bagged the MIIT certification some time back. The tipster shared a screengrab of the latter's website via his Weibo account earlier in December.

The Geekbench listing provides additional information around the device, which has since been reportedly arriving under the name Vivo Find N. Of course, the teaser carries the name with the tipster also suggesting that it could find its way to the company's annual conference scheduled for next week.

Oppo Find N - specifications (rumored)

The listing suggests that the Oppo Find N could have the Snapdragon 888 chipset under its hood, which corroborates some of the earlier rumors around the device. We also get indications that the handset will ship with 12GB RAM and could be running the Android 11 out of the box. The data around benchmarks indicates that the new device scored 925 points in the single-core test and 3,364 points in multi-core test.

The device is also expected to feature a low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) display. There were rumors of Sony's IMX766 50MP camera being the choice for the primary shooter, though we haven't heard anything concrete about the number of cameras on the back panel yet.

The listing on Camera FV-5 website indicates a 12.6MP shooter with f/1.8 aperture, EIS support, OIS, and a resolution of 4096×3072 pixels. This effectively means that the Oppo Find N could capture 50MP images using pixel binning. On the front, the device could house an 8.1MP camera.

There were reports that the device would sport an 8-inch OLED display (the size appears consistent in the teaser) with a 120Hz refresh rate. It was expected to draw its power from a 4500mAh battery with 65W fast charging options.

While we now know when the device will be officially unveiled, we've yet to receive word of an exact launch date for the phone, which faces the tough task of matching up to Samsung's array of foldable devices.