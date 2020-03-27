OnePlus 8 official render leaks show clearest view of the budget flagship yet

We’ve finally gotten a good look at the standard OnePlus 8 thanks to a leak, and it appears just like the previous non-Pro models: packing most of the features as its pricier sibling, but will likely be on the cheaper end of ‘budget flagship’ territory.

The images come courtesy of noted leaker @OnLeaks in partnership with tech site Pigtou , accompanied by spec details aligning with rumors we’d heard before: the standard OnePlus 8 will supposedly pack a 6.55-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 865 chipset (and subsequently, 5G connectivity) and come in either 8GB RAM/128GB storage or 12GB RAM/256GB storage.

The three cameras on the back are alleged to include a 48MP f/1.8 main shooter, with a 16MP ultra-wide lens and 2MP macro lens. The front-facing camera clocks in at 16MP, per the new leak; the phone will also have a 4,300mAh battery and use OnePlus’ 30W Warp Charge fast charging.

A clearer picture of the affordable sibling

All this info aligns with details we’d heard in a separate OnePlus 8 leak earlier this week, giving us a clearer idea of what the more affordable model will pack compared to its assuredly pricier sibling. Nearly all the early leaks explored the OnePlus 8 Pro, leaving us a bit unsure which features would be coming in both and which would be reserved for the top model.

From what we’ve gathered – by which we mean, what most leaks agree upon – the standard OnePlus 8 will have a 6.55-inch display, while the Pro will have 6.67-inch screen. Both seem to have ditched the OnePlus 7’s pop-up selfie camera and opted instead for a punch-hole in the top-left corners of their displays.

Other leaks suggest the OnePlus 8 Pro might get a 60MP main camera instead, while additional lenses alongside the camera bump might be time-of-flight depth sensors. The front-facing camera might be bumped up to 32MP, too.

And now for official news: always-on displays are coming

Apropos of probably nothing, OnePlus tweeted that it's finally bringing an always-on display to its phones – but didn’t say when, or which devices will be getting the feature. The one thing we know? It’s on the Oxygen OS Product Team’s roadmap.

The top IDEA is Always-On Display. We hear you, and our OS Product team has replied: it's on our roadmap.March 27, 2020

Perhaps it will be included in the new OnePlus 8 line, which is expected to launch in mid-April, or perhaps it will have a wider release via a software update. It seems like a simple option to add at the end of the typical screen shut off times, but there may be more to balance with display and operating system concerns.

