OnePlus 7 series can be had for less if you trade in

After months of leaks, rumors and teasers the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro have now been announced, and as impressive as the latter is it’s also expensive by OnePlus standards. But it’s possible to soften the blow, as the company will let you trade in an old phone towards either model.

Exactly which handsets you can trade seems to vary by country – when it comes to previous OnePlus phones for example you can reportedly trade any in if you’re in the US, but in the UK you only seem to be able to go back as far as the OnePlus X.

It’s not just OnePlus handsets that the company will accept though, with various phones from Samsung, Apple, Motorola, Sony, Huawei, LG, Google and BlackBerry also allowed. There’s also an ‘other’ option for trading any unlisted handset, but when we tried this in the UK it came back with a trade-in value of zero.

The most you can get in the UK seems to be £280, which is what we were offered for a fully functional 256GB iPhone X (the iPhone XS range isn’t listed as an option).

In the US meanwhile BGR reports that the highest value is supposedly $449, but that they were confusingly offered $670 for an iPhone XS (which is a trade-in option there). Note also that in the US the promotion is only available until June 30, but we can't see a time limit listed in the UK.

Cutting corners and cords

Not everything about the OnePlus 7 launch is good news though, as on the more negative – albeit minor – front, Android Authority has revealed that neither the OnePlus 7 nor the OnePlus 7 Pro come with a USB-C headphone jack adaptor.

So if you want to use wired headphones with either of these handsets, you’ll have to buy an adaptor separately. Still, both handsets undercut most similar spec phones in terms of price, so this is presumably just one of the corners that needed to be cut.