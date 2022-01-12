New GoDaddy tools let microbuisnesses get even more creative online

Audio player loading…

Top domain registrar and web hosting company GoDaddy has launched a new suite of creative tools for microbusinesses looking to ramp up their online presence.

GoDaddy Studio includes a range of features for smaller businesses to create branded content such as promotions, logos, business announcements, ads and social media posts.

Similar to Canva’s design app , GoDaddy’s new tools also allow businesses to layer videos over images to create content for platforms including Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and Twitter, as well as in email marketing campaigns.

Content is key

GoDaddy boasts that its tools are built for use by non-designers, with a selection of templates and a library of images and graphics.

Studio also gives content creators the ability to remove backgrounds from images to help them create and customize product shots.

Ben Law, Head of UK and Ireland, GoDaddy, said: “In an increasingly digital world, it’s crucial for microbusiness owners to have eye-catching and compelling branded content that helps them stand out against competitors.

“GoDaddy Studio caters to that need by simplifying the process of creating content, and providing all the necessary tools and templates in one place. GoDaddy Studio helps entrepreneurs realise the creative vision for their brand and connect more effectively with customers.”

The GoDaddy Studio suite of tools is fully integrated with all GoDaddy Websites + Marketing plans, which include features for social media and email marketing, as well as ecommerce platforms to sell products and services. The new tools are also available as an app on the Apple and Google App Stores.

This is one of several content creating tools offered by GoDaddy through its GoDaddy Websites + Marketing platform. The web hosting provider also recently expanded its partnership with video hosting provider Vimeo, allowing customers to create and share high quality videos.