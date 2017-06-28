Netflix adds Dolby Atmos support for one film on just one device...for now

Update: 2017 LG OLED TVs have now received the necessary update from Netflix to support Dolby Atmos streaming.

Netflix has announced it’s joining the very short list of streaming services that currently support Dolby’s Atmos 3D sound technology.

The initial lineup of Dolby Atmos supported films on Netflix is short. Incredibly short, actually. It’s only one film: Netflix Original, Okja, which recently made its debut at the Cannes Film Festival.

Fortunately, more titles will soon support the feature and Netflix has stated that anime film BLAME! will be added to the list on July 28. This will then be followed by Death Note on August 25 and Will Smith’s Bright in December. Wheelman will also receive Dolby Atmos support this year, but an exact date for this has yet to be decided.

This is just an initial plan and Netflix says the catalog will continue to grow over time.

Not for everyone

If you’re wondering what’s so special about Dolby Atmos it essentially does for audio what 4K and HDR do for visuals – make them more immersive and true-to-life.

With Dolby Atmos you’ll hear a film’s sound not just to the rear and sides, but also above you. For example, if a plane was to fly overhead in a film, it’ll really sound like a plane is flying overhead in your living room.

Unfortunately, it won’t be everyone that will be able to access Netflix's Dolby Atmos streaming right away. To enjoy the feature now, you’ll need an Xbox One S that’s connected to an Atmos-enabled home theater system or soundbar.

If you don’t have an external Dolby Atmos sound system connected to your Xbox, a pair of Atmos-enabled headphones will also work; just download the Dolby Access app for $14.99 (or sign up for a free 30 day trial if you haven’t done so already) and you’ll be good to go.

If you have a 2017 LG OLED TV model you won’t need an Xbox; these TVs have built-in Atmos capabilities and Netflix has said an support is coming soon, pending an update.

Netflix has said it plans to add support to more devices "over time" in order to make "the experience more accessible to Netflix members everywhere."