Google IO live blog: All the details on the Pixel 6a, Pixel Watch and Android 13
We're reporting on everything that Google is set to announce today
By Gareth Beavis last updated
Good morning - are you ready for Google IO 2022 today? We're going to be taking you through all the information as it arrives from 10AM PT / 1PM ET / 6PM BST.
What are you going to get from us? Well, let me tell you: everything you'd want to know about the event as it happens, and a boat-load of buildup, insight and dissection of the key rumors we've been hearing as the event nears.
What will Android 13 bring? Will the Pixel Watch appear? The Pixel 6A seems nailed on - but will it be one of the 'good' mid-range Google phones or a damp squib again? What about Pixel Buds Pro, privacy or the world of Nest? There's so much to think about.
If you want to see the livestream (and if you do, keep the liveblog open as your pal alongside for said analysis) then we've got you covered there: here's our how to watch Google IO piece that will show you all you need to know about viewing the event.
And while I'm going to be taking the rumored devices and announcements apart piece by piece during the day, if you want a look at what's likely coming up and how to register for the event, you can pop on over to our Google IO 2022 hub, which contains all the juicy information.
OK, the picture above is of the Pixel 5a, but today we're hoping to go one better than that and get the Pixel 6a shown off to us at Google IO.
While Google has announced 'A-series' phones at the IO events before, we're not sure that it's going to do so today - it's not certain, but if it does...
The Pixel 6 was a reinvention for the Pixel line, with a new design, better camera, the Tensor chipset made by Google and an overall nice design to the screen.
The Pixel 6a probably won't have a headphone jack, according to the rumors (the A-series has traditionally kept it) and be made of cheaper material to get the cost down.
The camera array will probably be lower-spec too, but of the Tensor chipset is kept, then the computational photography will more than make up the difference for the price.
And price is key - the Pixel 6a will undoubtedly be a more affordable phone, and that's going to excite a lot of people. It just depends on whether it appears today or not.
Let's kick the day off with my favorite rumor: that the Pixel Watch is coming and it was left in a restaurant by accident.
Our Future friends over at Android Central got the scoop on the device, publishing the pictures and news of the unit - however, it wouldn't power on fully (it seems to be a very early prototype), so they weren't able to get a full sense of what it actually offers.
It's an interesting design - the rounded face and more bulbous rear are quite something to behold. There will be proprietary Google bands, which you can see in the picture below, and it'll also pack a couple of hidden buttons that haven't been seen in renders.
Will we see the watch today? I think we will - the timings match up nicely - but like the iPhone 4 disguised as a 3GS that was left in a bar all those years ago, this could be a dummy design... let's see.
Goooooooood morning, tech fans! It's that time of year when stuff starts to get announced again, things begin to happen and we get ready for another round of launches, unveilings, and big events.
The iPhone 14 launch isn't too far away. Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner. The Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 is coming in a couple of months.
And I get to chat to you once again through the medium of a live blog - isn't that swell?
But I'm getting ahead of myself - today is all about Google, and Mr Pichai will be on stage in the Mountain View campus later today to tell us certainly about Android 13, probably about the new Pixel 6a and Pixel Watch (and some weird privacy and search features you never knew you needed) and maybe around some things tablets, headphones and the like.
It's in the not knowing that the excitement lies - let's get going throughout the day.
