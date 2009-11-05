Google Dashboard to help control of data

Google has launched the Google Dashboard, allowing for a better overview of data attached to your Google account and more control of your information.

The Google Dashboard brings together the host of popular services now offered by Google, and displays them in a simpler fashion.

"We think of this as a great step towards giving people transparency and control over their data, and we hope this helps shape the way the industry thinks about these issues," said Alma Whitten, Software Engineer on Privacy and Safety.

"It's important for people to be aware of what data they have online and to be able to manage that data- Google Dashboard should help to make this a reality."

Data fears

Fears have been raised about the sheer levels of personal data that people leave online.

Google, as one of the major internet players, is now trying to take steps to ensure that people can see the kind of trail that they are leaving.

"In Gmail, your sent and received emails and email drafts, attachments and chat messages can all be saved," adds Google's release.

"Our Web History feature saves your online search history if you choose to turn it on, and helps provide more personalized search results.

"The Dashboard brings together this data in one, easy-to-manage format, giving you an unprecedented level of visibility and control over that data."