Huawei would sign no spy contract

Following growing international concerns over the security of its networking hardware, Huawei's chairman Liang Hua said that the Chinese firm is willing to sign "no-spy agreements" with governments.

Speaking at a recent business conference in London, Liang explained that the company is more than willing to work together with governments including the UK to ensure its devices are secure, saying:

"We are willing to sign no-spy agreements with governments, including the UK government, to commit ourselves to making our equipment meet the no-spy, no-backdoors standard."

This could help improve relations between the company and some governments but for others, it may already be too late to trust the Chinese company.

Growing backlash

Australia and New Zealand have already blocked the firm's equipment from being used in their 5G networks while the US has restricted federal agencies from using its products and has even encouraged its allies to shun the company.

Huawei has repeatedly denied that its equipment poses any risks of espionage or sabotage and the firm also said that it is independent from the Chinese government.

According to Reuters, the US will likely soon tighten restrictions against Huawei as President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order barring US companies from using telecoms equipment from Huawei or any other company that poses a threat to national security.

US and Chinese tensions are already high and this could exacerbate them further.

Via The BBC