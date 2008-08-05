Humax to unveil Freesat HD DTR at IBC

Humax will unveil its HD Freesat DTR at the International Broadcasting Convention event in September.

The set top box manufacturer has promised to display its IP streaming box along with a range of televisions and DTRs for both Freeview+ and Freesat.

The Freesat box is likely to prove especially popular with the option to record high definition programmes – one of the key features of the new free-to-air platform.

Recordable freesat

Humax will be the first to release a DTR for Freesat – which launched to great fanfare in the UK back in May.

With BSkyB's Sky+ service the 300 pound gorilla in the world of satellite set top boxes and their HD Sky+ beginning to pick up real traction, Humax's new arrival is well timed.

Freesat is currently the only provider with ITV's HD programming – albeit through the red button on limited occasions – and it remains ot be seen if this material can be recorded on the Humax box or the HD recordable content will be limited to the BBC.