Google Home seems to list support for Apple Music

Google Home may be rearing up to partner with one of its major rivals in home audio and music streaming: Apple Music.

An iOS user noticed that Apple Music had joined the ranks of compatible music streaming services listed on the Google Home app, alongside Spotify, Deezer, Pandora, YouTube Music – and naturally, Google Play.

The Apple Music integration doesn't seem to be functional yet, but the fact it's appearing on the iOS app at all suggests the launch is imminent.

There's no sign of it on the Android app, sadly, but it would make sense for Apple to prioritize their own operating system first. We've reached out to Google for clarification.

Firing on all cylinders

While the home speaker market tends towards supporting its own music services at the expense of too much of the competition, manufacturers seem increasingly willing to play ball with their rivals.

Apple has specifically been fighting a slump in sales for its own HomePod smart speaker, and also brought Apple Music to Amazon Echo devices late last year.

While there's no official word yet on when or how this will happen with the Google HomePod – or how soon after the support will come to the Android app as well – all signs point to Apple Music support finding a new home with Google's own audio devices.

