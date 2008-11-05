Videogames become most popular pastime

GTA IV and the like making videogames more popular than ever

Videogames are more popular than ever according to a new report, outselling music and film in 2008 for the first time ever.

The report by Verdict Research predicts that UK gamers will purchase £4.64bn worth of videogames this year, as opposed to sales of music and video at £4.46bn.

This is a massive rise, according to the BBC, of 42 per cent.

Slowing of growth

Speaking about the findings, Malcolm Pinkerton of Verdict Research said: "The music and video market is not just suffering from a slowing of growth but a massive transfer of spend to online."

The figures are skewed somewhat, by including hardware sales of consoles. If Verdict Research took into account all the DVD and Blu-ray players, and hi-fi systems in to consideration, then it would be a different story.

This is good news for the videogames sector, however, which has more than doubled in value in the last five years.