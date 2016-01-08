Game piracy is coming to an end with the help of Just Cause 3

People who play pirated games are going to have to enjoy it while it lasts: the founder of notorious Chinese cracking forum 3DM says the days of game piracy are drawing to a close, because it's getting too difficult.

It seems Just Cause 3 is a tipping point - the group's cracking expert has almost given up trying to break the game's protection, although 3DM is still hopeful it can eventually be compromised.

"According to current trends in the development of encryption technology, in two years time I'm afraid there will be no free games to play in the world," said 3DM forum founder Bird Sister.

Denied by Denuvo

Just Cause 3 is protected by a sophisticated anti-cracking technology called Denuvo. Thanks to this software and other programs like it, it's taking pirates longer and longer to crack the latest titles.

FIFA 16 is also protected by Denuvo and cracking groups have been unable to break the protection on it, even though the game was released back in September last year.

Unfortunately for those looking for a free ride, it seems everyone might have to cough up for the newest titles in the near future. Though it does seem the movie and music piracy business still has a long time to run.