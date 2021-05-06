Disney Plus is dropping Loki slightly early

Good news, everyone! The wait for Marvel Studios' upcoming Loki series has been made slightly shorter – the show is now set to arrive on Disney Plus two days earlier than expected, as revealed by lead star Tom Hiddleston in a new announcement video.

The video begins with Hiddleston lamenting the fact that Loki was left out of Marvel's new montage video from earlier this week, arguing that Loki is more heroic than he's given credit for.

"Why don't I just prove it to you?" he asks, right before declaring that "Wednesdays are the new Fridays." A title card immediately follows, which shows Loki's premiere date change from June 11 to June 9.

Why moving to Wednesdays is a good thing

The decision to drop new Loki episodes on Wednesdays rather than Fridays is a surprising move, but not an unwelcome one – the Friday slot worked well for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision, but was starting to become crowded.

In other words, we're more than happy for Disney spread its content out more evenly throughout the week, rather dropping every new show it has on Fridays.

While a show like Loki is not in danger of going unnoticed, other Disney Plus originals like The Mighty Ducks and Big Shot could slip under the radar when forced to compete for Friday eyeballs against the likes of Marvel and Star Wars.

Loki arrives on Disney Plus on Wednesday, June 11. Not yet a Disney Plus subscriber? You can sign up by clicking on one of the options below.