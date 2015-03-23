PC gaming's future rides on these 10 unreleased titles

Star Citizen stands as one of the most ambitious projects in game development right now. Part space combat simulator, part first-person shooter and all taking place in a dynamic, open universe, Star Citizen will see players through a truly massive multiplayer game experience.

Supported entirely through crowdfunding, the game represents the cutting edge of PC technology, including Oculus Rift virtual reality support, and is frankly promising a lot. Developed by Chris Roberts, famous for seminal sci-fi PC hits like Wing Commander and Freelancer, Star Citizen promises players an entire universe to explore with impactful decisions.

Whether players choose be a combat pilot, mercenary or pirate, there will be whole galaxies in which they can live out those fantasies. It's just a matter of getting into the cockpit and finding what's out there. Well, that and delivering on the whole thing.