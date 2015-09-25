7 ways Apple CarPlay and Android Auto can save you from yourself

Since several states have deemed it illegal to use a mobile phone while driving, automakers and electronics companies have tried to find ways to make it easier for us to still use our smartphones in our cars. From the suction cup on the windshield to a small auxiliary screen mounted on the dash, there have been countless attempts to help us keep two hands on the wheel.

Now comes the biggest push yet to fully integrate our smartphones with our cars – Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Both systems now fully integrate our smartphones with our car's infotainment system, making it easy to control many of our phone's functions via a large LCD screen in the middle of the dash.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto will definitely help keep our hands on the steering wheel and eyes more on the road ahead. Here are seven ways that Apple CarPlay and Android Auto will make driving safer.