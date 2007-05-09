Porn industry to make its Blu-ray debut

High-def porn is finally coming to Blu-ray. Many porn publishers exclusively use the rival HD DVD format, but LFP Video Group has said it will partner up with New Media Adult Entertainment to release the first Blu-ray porn movie.

The movie will feature mega porn star Jenna Haze and will be released worldwide later on in the summer.

"LFP leads the way in adult entertainment and it is only fitting that we are the first to market with an adult film in this exciting new format," said Michael Klein, president at LFP Video.

"This release expands the Hustler tradition of breaking new ground with our video titles not only in content, but also by utilising the latest technology available, so our customers can enjoy superior picture quality," he continued.

High definition porn

The future of Blu-ray porn looked dim last January after it was alleged that Sony had tried to prevent such discs being made . Porn producers also complained that they had received no help from either Sony or the Blu-ray Disc Association (BDA) when it came to technical issues. Both organisations deny a ban exists.

LFP's 'first' Blu-ray porn claim doesn't quite stack up either. The first disc is arguably Debbie Does Dallas... Again, a simultaneous Blu-ray and HD DVD release from Vivid that came out last month.