The best Mario Kart games (that aren’t Mario Kart)

Everyone loves Mario Kart. But, particularly these days, not everyone has a Nintendo console.

Maybe the Nintendo Switch will change all that, after all stranger things have happened in the last decade of gaming.

In case it doesn’t, here are 10 of the best Mario Kart alternatives. We’ve included ones released around the time of the very first Mario racer back in the 90s to others that popped-up over the last few years.

What brings this band together are slide-y “kart” physics, and prioritising fun over the driving-glove wearing tricks of the more serious racers out there.