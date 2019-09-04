Asus reveals ProArt StudioBook laptops at IFA 2019 – promising the most graphically-powerful laptops in the world

Asus has revealed its ProArt StudioBook laptops at the IFA 2019 tech show in Berlin, Germany, with the company claiming that the ProArt StudioBook One is the “most graphically-powerful laptop” in the world.

With an Nvidia Quadro RTX 6000 graphics card and an Intel Core i9 processor, as well as a 15-inch 4K Pantone validated display with 120Hz refresh rate, it’s certainly set to be an incredibly powerful mobile workstation that’s aimed at digital creatives and professionals.

According to Bob Pette, vice president of Professional Visualization at Nvidia, the laptop “delivers extreme power and portability for those working with live virtual production, real-time 8K editing, data analytics, CAD design and simulation, and other data-heavy workloads to create stunning, immersive content fast and efficiently from any location.ʺ

Of course, for anyone who doesn’t need that level of performance, the Asus ProArt StudioBook One will be major overkill, which is why Asus also announced a range of ProArt StudioBook professional laptops for a variety of budgets.

The ProArt StudioBook family

IFA 2019 also saw the launch of the 17-inch ProArt StudioBook Pro X, which Asus says is the first Quadro laptop with a four-sided NanoEdge display.

This should make the laptop impressively slim and modern looking, and means this 17-inch laptop has similar dimensions to 15-inch laptops. Effectively, you’re getting a larger screen without it impacting on how portable the laptop is. It comes with a Quadro RTX 5000 GPU and a 9th generation Intel Xeon or Core i7 processor.

The Asus ProArt StudioBook Pro X also features the ScreenPad 2.0 (Image credit: Asus)

It is also the first Quadro-powered laptop to have a secondary display in the form of the ScreenPad 2.0, a touchscreen that replaces the traditional touchpad usually found in laptops.

The Asus ProArt StudioBook series laptops will be available in October 2019, and pricing will be confirmed later – though with these kind of specs, don't expect them to be cheap.