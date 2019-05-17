AMD Ryzen processors and Navi graphics cards coming in Q3 2019

AMD Ryzen 3rd Generation processors and Navi graphics cards are still on the way in Q3 2019, according to AMD’s new roadmap at its annual shareholder meeting earlier this week.

There have already been plenty of rumors that Ryzen 3rd Generation and AMD Navi would be launching in July 2018, with AMD CEO Lisa Su herself hinting that Team Red’s Computex 2019 keynote would reveal ‘new details’ about the 7nm lineup.

But, thanks to this annual shareholder meeting , we now know that Ryzen 3rd Generation processors and Navi graphics cards should be ‘formally introduced’ sometime in Q3 2019.

As for what these chips will be capable of, AMD Ryzen 3rd Generation will be based off of a 7nm architecture and will bring PCIe 4.0 tech to the mainstream. This should increase bandwidth to GPUs and M.2 SSDs, which are more popular than ever before.

We know a bit less about AMD Navi graphics cards, we know they’re coming in Q3, but we don’t know what they’ll be capable, or whether they’ll compete with Nvidia Turing cards at the high-end. We have seen previous rumors that AMD Navi graphics cards wouldn’t see high-end cards until next year , so we could just see some mid-range Navi 10 GPUs at Computex.

What about Threadripper?

One thing that’s notably missing from this roadmap is AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3rd Generation. We had previously expected Threadripper 3000 chips in 2019, but it is conspicuously missing here. This lines up with a previous rumor that Threadripper 3rd Generation would be pushed back to early 2020.

What will be interesting to see with this Threadripper delay is whether or not the rumored higher core counts of Ryzen 3000 will cannibalize Threadripper sales. We doubt we’ll see a mainstream Ryzen chip that gets on the Threadripper 2990WX’s level, but we could see up to 16 cores on a Ryzen 9 processor.

This also means that Ryzen 2nd Generation will also have to compete with the rumored Intel Cascade Lake-X, the next Intel HEDT platform rumored to launch at Computex. However, because Team Blue’s next HEDT chips are rumored to be based on its 14nm manufacturing process, this might not be the death sentence it seems like. We’ll just have to wait and see.

Images Credit: TechRadar

Check out the best processors you can buy today