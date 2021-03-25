The increase in remote working and learning has led to a rise in the use of Microsoft Teams, thanks in part to its integration with Microsoft 365, Microsoft’s subscription service that bundles Microsoft Office, OneDrive, and other services together. Microsoft Teams can be used for text, voice, and video communications and has a host of other features to explore.

Microsoft also has excellent cross-platform support for its products, making Teams extremely useful in the workplace or the classroom. That includes the darling of the education world, the Chromebook , as Microsoft Teams works really well on Google-powered laptops.

In this article, we’ll show you everything you need to know on how to use Microsoft Teams on a Chromebook with two different methods; the web app and the Android app.

How to use Microsoft Teams on a Chromebook: using the web app

Microsoft Teams has a full-featured web application accessible within the Chrome browser on a Chromebook. In most cases, this web app looks and behaves the same as the Windows 10 desktop client and has most of the same features. This makes it the preferable way to use Microsoft Teams on a Chromebook.

The only thing you really need is a Microsoft Account login. If you’re using Microsoft Teams as part of an enterprise account or through your school, you will use the login provided to you rather than a personal Microsoft Account.

You also have the option to ‘install’ Microsoft Teams like an application on your Chromebook and use it in its own dedicated window separate from the main browser. The Teams web app also supports desktop notifications so you won’t miss anything important.

1. Go to the Microsoft Teams login page

Open the Google Chrome browser on your Chromebook and navigate to the Microsoft Teams login portal at teams.microsoft.com .

You will be immediately presented with the login box where you should enter the email address attached to your account and your password. You may also need to authenticate any 2FA (two-factor authentication) you have enabled.

Once done, you’ll be presented with your Microsoft Teams environment and it’s time to set it up and go explore.

2. Enable desktop notifications

When you first log in to your Microsoft Teams account you’ll be presented with a message in the lower right-hand corner of the screen asking if you want to enable notifications.

It’s a good idea to turn them on now, as it simply takes a click or tap on the ‘Turn on’ button. If you don’t want them, you can dismiss this message and get right into Teams.

With notifications on you will receive desktop notifications via Chrome in the regular notifications area of your Chromebook.

3. Install the Microsoft Teams web app

It isn’t necessary to do this in order to use the Microsoft Teams web app, as you can simply use it on a browser tab in Chrome if you wish. But if you want a more desktop app-like experience you can add this shortcut.

In the Chrome tab you have open on Microsoft Teams, click on the three dots in the top right-hand corner to open the menu. Scroll down and select ‘More tools’ and then click on ‘Create shortcut’.

You can now give it any name you wish, but to make sure Microsoft Teams opens in its own window you must make sure to check the box next to ‘Open as window’. From now on you’ll be able to launch Microsoft Teams from the app drawer or pin it to your shelf.

How to use Microsoft Teams on a Chromebook: using the Android app

By virtue of Google building native Android support into Chrome OS it is entirely possible to run the Microsoft Teams Android application instead of using the web app. In most cases, the experience will be similar, but due to how Android apps scale and behave in landscape orientation, it may also be sub-par.

As far as actually using the app goes you only need the same account login information as the web app. Since it was designed for smaller, touch-based devices, too, it’s particularly useful on something like the Lenovo Chromebook Duet .

One advantage the Android app does have is that you can use it in a small window and it will behave like it would on a smartphone. This makes it great to have snapped to the side of your regular browser so it’s always visible while you work.

1. Go to the Google Play Store on your Chromebook

On all modern Chromebooks, the Google Play Store is pre-installed and will link to the same Google account you use to login to the laptop.

Locate the Google Play Store in your app drawer and open it up. Ensure your search box says 'Apps & Games' and not 'Movies & TV' or 'Books' and search for Microsoft Teams.

The official app will be the first in the list, hit the green 'Install' button to download it to your Chromebook.

2. Login with your Microsoft Account

The next step is to log in with the correct credentials. If you’re using Teams with your company or a school account, then you’ll have to log in with the email address and password for those.

Personal accounts can be used on Microsoft Teams, but unless you’re linked to the rest of your team with it then it won’t be of any use to you here.

Simply enter the account email address, followed by either a password or if you’re using the Microsoft Account single sign-on, responding to the notification in your mobile Microsoft Authenticator app.

3. Settings and permissions

Because this is an Android application you will be prompted for a number of different permissions for the app to access the hardware on your Chromebook. The web app will ask for permission to use your microphone and camera, but they do look a little different in Android apps.

You also have a few more settings to change, including a much-loved dark theme if that’s how you like your apps to look.

Notifications from the Microsoft Teams Android app will be delivered in the same way any other notification on your Chromebook is, with a popup (if allowed) in the lower-right corner. If you’re in a voice or video meeting, you’ll get a permanent notification in the notifications tray allowing you to quickly switch back to the meeting or to hang up without having the app in the foreground.

Summary

These are two different methods to get the same end result, which is a full-featured Microsoft Teams experience on a Chromebook.

At the moment, we would recommend using the web app, as it’s a little more tailored for the desktop environment. Thanks to the way Chrome OS handles web apps, you can also use it in a dedicated window if you prefer to keep your tab spam to a minimum.

A note should also be made regarding the Linux app for Microsoft Teams. You can use many Linux apps on a Chromebook, but at this point, the Teams desktop client doesn’t work properly. You’re not really losing anything using the web app or the Android app instead, but there may be a future for the Linux client as it matures.