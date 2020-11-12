How to transfer PS4 save data to PS5

You can transfer your precious PS4 save data to PS5 and carry on your progress on Sony’s next-gen console, thanks to backward compatibility support.

There are a few caveats, though: not every PS4 game lets you transfer your save data over to PS5, such as Yakuza: Like a Dragon. If you don’t have PS Plus, either, there’s a few more steps required to get everything set up.

Unlike the Xbox Series X/S, the PS5 won’t automatically pull in your save data from the cloud either, so when you boot up a game for the first time, don’t be surprised if you’re asked to start from scratch.

Here’s how to transfer your PS4 save data to PS5, so you can finally complete Bloodborne or grab that platinum trophy in Horizon: Zero Dawn.

Option 1: Use data transfer during setup

Update to the latest system update on your PS4 so it's ready for data transfer, and sign in to the same user account that you plan to use on PS5. Connect your PS4 to the same Wi-Fi network as your PS5, and connect the two consoles via an ethernet cable to speed up the transfer process.

Follow the onscreen instructions and your apps, games and saves will move over from your PS4 to the PS5. You can even continuing using the PS5 while this process takes place.

Option 2: Download PS4 save data from PS Plus cloud storage

If you’re a PS Plus member, it’s likely that your PS4 save data will have been automatically uploaded to the cloud. If it hasn’t, simply turn on your PS4 and head to Settings > Application Data Management > Saved Data in System Storage > Upload to Online Storage. Select the save file you want to upload and hit 'yes'.

To download PS4 save data from the cloud on PS5, head to Settings > Saved Data and Game/App Settings, then select Saved Data (PS4) > Cloud Storage. You’ll then be presented with the option to ‘Download to Console Storage’, click through and you’ll see all your available save files that you can download to the PS5’s console storage.

Note: not all save data is compatible with PS5, as it’s down to the discretion of the developer.

Option 3: Transfer your PS4 save data to PS5 via USB

Don’t have PS Plus? You can transfer your PS4 save data via USB to PS5. Connect a USB storage device to your PS4 and go to Settings > Application Saved Data Management > Saved Data in System Storage > Copy to USB Storage Device. Select the save file you’d like to copy, and you can transfer it to the USB drive.

Once that’s done, unplug the USB from the PS4 and plug it into the PS5. Go to Settings > Saved Data and Game/App Settings, then select Saved Data (PS4) > USB Drive. You’ll then be presented with the option to Copy to Console Storage.

And that’s all there is to it. You’ll now be able to carry on any hard-earned progress you made on PlayStation 4 on your brand-new PlayStation 5.

