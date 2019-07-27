How to get free V-Bucks in Fortnite

The best things in life are free, and that goes doubly for free money. In this case, free money is Fortnite's V-Bucks.

Fortnite V-Bucks are the Battle Royale's in-game currency which players can use to purchase Battle Passes, emotes, cosmetics, gliders and other loot in Fortnite's Battle Royale, Creative and Save the World modes. While V-Bucks can be bought with real-world money, there's also plenty of ways to pick some up for free.

It's worth noting that we do not advise clicking on sites which offer to give you 'free V-Bucks' as it's likely they're a scam and you could end up having your personal information stolen.

If you're wanting to get free V-Bucks then it's best to do it in a safe and legitimate way – even if it requires some work. Some ways of getting free V-Bucks are easier than others, so we've put together this handy guide to all the ways you can earn Fortnite V-Bucks for free.

How much are Fortnite V-Bucks?

First things first. If you simply want V-Bucks quickly, and don't mind paying for them, then you can purchase them through the Fortnite Store.

Here are the prices (at time of publication):

1,000 V-Bucks - £7.99 / $9.99 / AU$14.95

£7.99 / $9.99 / AU$14.95 2,500 V-Buck (+300 bonus) - £19.99 / $24.99 / AU$38

£19.99 / $24.99 / AU$38 4,000 V-Bucks (+1,000 bonus) - £29.99 / $59.99 / AU$59.95

£29.99 / $59.99 / AU$59.95 10,000 V-Bucks (+3,500 bonus) - £79.99 / $99.99 / AU$150.45

In Battle Royale and Creative,V-Bucks can be used to to buy new customization items like Outfits, Gliders, Emotes and Battle Passes.

However, you can also use V-Bucks in Save the World mode to buy X-Ray Llamas, Heroes and other loot. But, it's worth noting items purchased with V-Bucks do not transfer between Battle Royale and Save the World.

Daily log-ins

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The easiest way of earning free V-Bucks is through daily log-ins. You earn some in-game currency every day that you log-in to Fortnite – with the counter resetting each day.

However this method is probably the slowest we're going to suggest, so if you're looking to earn bucks quickly then it's maybe not the best option. That said, it's still 100% worth logging in every day to collect some free cash, as it will begin to add up over time.

Daily quests

(Image credit: Epic Games)

This method requires owning Fortnite's Save the World mode; if you don't then you're going to want to skip this.

Save the World mode offers rotating daily challenges for players to complete and rewards you with a set amount of V-Bucks for completing them (ranging from 50 to 100 V-Bucks).

Each challenge rewards a different amount, but if you complete them all then you'll have plenty of cash to splash in either Save the World mode or Battle Royale mode.

Battle Pass challenges

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Not got Save the World? Don't worry. Fortnite Battle Royale mode also offers a way of earning free V-Bucks: through battle pass challenges.

It's worth noting that you do not need to have purchased Fortnite's battle pass to earn these V-Bucks, but having it does mean you have a better chance of getting more V-Bucks. However, with the money you spent on it, you could simply have bought them directly.

Anyway, as a free player, you can access three weekly challenges (more if you have battle pass). These challenges involve various things from "collect x amount of wood" to "kill x number of players." By completing these challenges, you earn battle stars which essentially help you level up your battle pass.

As you rank up your battle pass, you will unlock rewards such as skins, gliders, pickaxes and emotes - but sometimes you are rewarded with 100 V-Bucks.

This method takes a bit longer but is worth it if you're happy to undertake some challenges and work a bit harder to earn your free cash.