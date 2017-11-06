Pokemon Go tips and tricks guide: how to get ahead in Pokemon Go

While it's still fun to play Pokémon Go on your own, the game really comes into its own if you play with others.

Once you reach level 5 you'll be asked to choose a team when you first set foot into a gym. There are three teams in Pokémon Go to choose from, Instinct (Yellow), Mystic (Blue) and Valor (Red). So which team do you choose?

Team Instinct

The yellow team Instinct is represented by an icon of the legendary electric Pokémon, Zapdos, and as per the team's name, it believes that Pokémon should be allowed to be themselves and to trust in their instinct.

Team leader Spark tells you, in a bid to get you to join the team that "Pokémon are creatures with excellent intuition. I bet the secret to their intuition is related to how they're hatched. Come and join my team. You never lose when you trust your instinct!".

Team Mystic

If you've been playing a lot of Pokémon Go, you've probably noticed many Gyms being run by the blue team Mystic.

Team Mystic, which has the legendary ice Pokémon Articuno as its mascot, is an incredibly popular choice, though despite its hippyish name, this team is actually focused on studying and analysing Pokémon in an attempt to figure out the best way to use them in battle.

Team leader Blance has this to say: "The wisdom of Pokémon is immeasurably deep. I'm researching why it is that they evolve. My team? With our calm analysis of every situation, we can't lose!"

Team Valor

If you're more of a rough-and-ready Pokémon Go player who's always up for a battle, then the red team Valor may be the best choice for you, as its belief is that that by battling over and over you will become the best Pokémon trainer.

The team's mascot is the legendary fire Pokémon, Moltres, and its leader Candela boasts that "Pokemon are stronger than humans, and they're warmhearted, too! I'm researching ways to enhance Pokemon's natural power in the pursuit of true strength. There's no doubt that the Pokémon our team have trained are the strongest in battle!".