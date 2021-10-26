This top password manager is seriously cheap for the next few days

Using a single password across all of your accounts might be convenient, but in terms of security it's far from ideal.

Fortunately, password managers not only allow you to store all your passwords and make them available on any device, but also to generate unique, complex passwords for every account.

Keeper Security, a notable example, also comes with a host of added extras - such as dark web monitoring and breach detection - that provide an additional layer of protection.

For Cyber Awareness Month, the firm has slashed a huge 30% off its multi-year Unlimited and Family plans, making now the perfect time to dive in.

The Unlimited and Family plans both let users store an unlimited number of credentials, generate secure passwords, access accounts with autofill and more. The main difference is that the Family plan can be used by up to five people at once, and also offers 10GB secure cloud storage.

The Keeper Unlimited plan, which usually goes for $34.99/£29.99 per year, is now available for $24.49/£20.99. Meanwhile, the Keeper Unlimited Family plan now costs just $52.49/£50.39 per year, down from $74.99/£71.99.

Why is this a great deal?

Millions trust this password manager because of the high levels of security it offers, in addition to the convenience of being able to access sensitive files across all devices.

Keeper also provides a great place to store important personal information, such as a copy of your driver's license, Social Security number and passport.

This password manager is also generous with additional features, making the deal all the more enticing. The Emergency Access option, for example, lets users give up to five emergency contacts access to their private vault in the event of an emergency.