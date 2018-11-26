The best Black Friday and Cyber Monday PS4 and PS4 Pro deals

The Best Cyber Monday PS4 deals 2018 Jump to deals by category:

1. PS4 deals

2. PS4 Pro deals

3. PS4 game deals

4. PS4 accessories

Our editors search through thousands of deals to unearth the best prices from the most trustworthy retailers. You can support us by clicking these independently selected links, as we may earn a commission on any purchase you make - but at no extra cost to you.

Gerald Lynch The Black Friday weekend is still going strong and so are the latest PS4 and PS4 Pro deals - and with Cyber Monday fast approaching, there are sure to be even more on the way. To save you spending hours poring over all the biggest gaming retailers online, browsing through batches of fake savings and getting irritated at how shocking the search options are... we'll done all of that for you. Scroll down to see the best Cyber Monday deals we've found from across the net. The Sony PlayStation 4 has boasted great sales, a growing army of users and a steady flow of exclusive content, which makes it the undeniable winner of the current generation of console wars. PS4 Pro deals are particularly tempting as Cyber Monday rolls around: with 4K TV prices falling all the time, and the catalogue of 4K HDR games growing rapidly, high-end, top-spec PS4 Pro gaming is more accessible than ever. We’ve searched through today's Cyber Monday deals and put together this handy guide to let you know what you can expect from this year’s PS4 and PS4 Pro offerings.

Get 20% off PlayStation Official Magazine for Cyber Monday

Future Publishing, the publishers of TechRadar, also publishes PlayStation Official Magazine, the definitive source for the latest PS4 news, features, and reviews. Our subscriptions are great value all year round, but right now you can get an extra 20% off for Cyber Monday - and of course they make the perfect Christmas gift. Use voucher code: BLK20 View Deal

The best Cyber Monday PS4 deals

PS4 deals

PS4 Slim | FIFA 19 | £219.99 at Amazon

If you're not bothered about the extra controller in the PS4 bundle mentioned above then this bundle comes with just the one and a copy of FIFA 19 for £30 less.

View Deal

Today's best PS4 deals ? No price information Check PricePanda

PS4 Pro deals

PS4 Pro | FIFA 19 | Fallout 76 | £339.99 at Amazon

For just a tenner more than the latest FIFA 19 PS4 Pro bundle you can get Fallout 76 too. This is seriously worth considering as we expect one-game PS4 Pro bundles to go back up to £350 by tomorrow.

View Deal

PS4 Pro | FIFA 19 | £329.95 at John Lewis

Most stores were selling the Pro alone for £350 recently. Thankfully, this offer has come to the rescue with this PS4 Pro bundle that includes FIFA 19 too for just under £350.View Deal

PS4 Pro | FIFA 19 | £329.99 at Amazon

This is the same deal as we've seen above from John Lewis, but here you'll be able to buy it from Amazon instead. It's your choice which retailer you'd prefer to use.View Deal

PS4 Pro | FIFA 19 | Fallout 76 | £339.99 at Amazon

Fallout 76 has only just been released, but it's getting a major discount in this PS4 Pro deal. for just £10 more than the cheapest FIFA 19 bundle you're also getting the new online adventure. sounds like a winner to us.

View Deal

Today's best Sony PlayStation 4 Pro deals ? No price information Check PricePanda

PS4 game deals

Red Dead Redemption 2 with steelbook £59.99 now £49.99 at Amazon

Yeah, this may be the same price as you could have bought the cowboy sensation for on day one but this one comes with a beautiful steelbook case instead of the normal plastic one you've seen on shop shelves. It's discounted by £10 today, and if you don't already own Rockstar's latest this is a great way to get it.View Deal

Assassin's Creed Odyssey | PS4 | £47.99 £27.99 at SMYTHS

This is the best price we've seen for Assassin's Creed Odyssey on PS4 since its release. Considering the game offers over 100 hours of content and and only released last month, grabbing it for less than £30 is a great offer.View Deal

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 | PS4 | £49.99 £33.99 at Very

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 has been giving Fortnite a run for its money since its release last month. If you want to know what the fuss is about, this deal from Very is a great chance to pick the game up at £15 off.View Deal

FIFA 19 | PS4 | £48.53 £34 at Amazon

Pick up the latest addition to the FIFA franchise on PS4 for under £40 at Amazon. Still not the cheapest it could be but, considering FIFA 19 only released in September, we'll take it. This deal expires at midnight on November 29.

View Deal

Far Cry 5 | PS4 | £45.99 £24.99 at Amazon

If you've somehow got the time to attack another open world game, Far Cry 5 is a stunner. Charged by the current political climate, it sees you take down a dangerous cult leader in the southern states of America. Hours of tactical first-person fun, made all the better when playing with friends.View Deal

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy | PS4 | £29.99 £12.99 at Argos

Just because Nathan Drake has hung up his holster, that doesn't mean the Indiana Jones-style adventuring has to stop. This spin-off game featuring series' favourite character Chloe Frazer is every bit as good as those that came before it, and can now often be picked up at a bargain price.View Deal

Rise of the Tomb Raider | PS4 | £15.99 £11.99 at Argos

The second of Lara's rebooted outings, and arguably the best. This icy-cold adventure on PS4 is the 20th anniversary edition, meaning those with a PSVR headset can also enjoy some cool virtual reality sections along with the regular tomb-raiding action.View Deal

Nier: Automata | PS4 | £23.99 £15.99 at Argos

A dark horse contender for RPG of the generation, Nier: Automata is a curiously dark and unique role playing game. It's a top, little-known title, but a bit of an acquired taste. However, at this price it's absolutely worth a go – you rarely see it go this low.View Deal

Persona 5 | PS4 | £27.99 £19.99 at Argos

High-school kids battling demons and spirits across the neon-lit streets of Tokyo? What more could you want?! A spirited and charmingly weird RPG, don't be put off by the number "5" in the title – each game in the series more or less stands alone so you can jump right in here at the fifth entry without a problem.View Deal

Lego Jurassic World PS4 £19.98 £13.99 at Amazon

You can play through elements of the storylines of Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park and Jurassic Park III, as well as the highly anticipated Jurassic World - now for nearly £6 less than the original price.View Deal

Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete £44.99 £23.99 at Amazon

The past few years have been great for open world games, be they Nintendo's Zelda: Breath of the Wild or Rockstar's Red Dead Redemption 2. But PS4 exclusive Horizon Zero Dawn, with its apocalyptic future setting, superb story, inspiring protagonist and incredible robot dinosaurs needs to be seen to be believed.View Deal

Overwatch | Legendary Edition | PS4 | £19.99 at SMYTHS

Typically Overwatch's Legendary Edition would cost you £49.99, but SMYTHS currently has the title on sale for less than half price. The Legendary Edition includes 5 Epic and 5 Legendary Skins, Tracer for Heroes of the Storm, a Baby Winston pet for World of Warcraft, Mercy's Wings for Diablo III and Starcraft II in-game portraits and Hearthstone card.View Deal

PS4 accessories

PlayStation Plus | 12 Month Subscription | £49.99 £37.99 at CDKeys

PlayStation Plus membership went up earlier this year, so CDKeys offering £13 off a 12 month membership is an offer could good to pass up - and you won't have to worry about it for the next year!View Deal

Sony PlayStation DualShock 4 Controller: £39.99 now £29.99

It's always handy to have an additional controller or two, and John Lewis currently has one of the cheapest prices for PS4 DualShock 4 – Amazon clinches it by a good few pounds, though you do get a two-year warranty if you stick with John Lewis.View Deal

PlayStation VR PS4 camera VR Worlds £350 £179.99 at Argos

Considering the VR headset was £350 at launch, this bundle has come a long way as it includes the PS4 camera (which is required for PSVR to function in the first place) and a copy of VR Worlds, a fine selection of minigames to get you going.

View Deal

How to get the best PS4 and PS4 Pro deals on Cyber Monday

Gerald Lynch We're going to be constantly updating you on the best deals, so be sure to check back on TechRadar for the latest PS4 and PS4 Pro offers. From Black Friday weekend into Cyber Monday, you're going to be inundated with gaming deals. So the first question would be – do you actually want a PlayStation 4? It's a fantastic gaming platform, and is likely to suit all types of gamers, but are there more exclusive titles on the Xbox One or Nintendo Switch that you're more interested in? If you're here, the answer is probably 'no', but make sure before committing. You might also like the more portable style of the Switch, which is bound to suit those who like to game on-the-go or travel often. If you've made up your mind about the PS4, you're on the home stretch. But which PS4 do you want? First-gen consoles are still on shelves, and will be significantly cheaper than PS4 Slim or PS4 Pro editions. With the benefits of the Pro only available to 4K TV owners, you might want to add a cheap TV deal to your Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping as well.

The best PS4 games: what to grab with your Black Friday bargains

Gerald Lynch It can be worth going via a retailer like John Lewis (the Black Friday experts extraordinaire) too, as a formal warranty can save you a lot of money in long-run if you ever have a hardware failure. Finally, set a budget for your PS4 and PS4 Pro Black Friday shopping. Because it won't just be the consoles on sale. Games, accessories and subscription service memberships are likely to entice you as well and it's best to go in with a budget in mind so you don't get carried away. And while it's tempting to load up on games while they're cheap, you don't want to end up with a load of purchases you never have the time to get through – they'll all drop in price gradually down the line anyway. "Argos is always a safe bet for console deals," says TechRadar's deals expert James Rivington. "If there's a mega deal, Argos will usually have it and it's a great retailer to choose for both reliability and for its click and collect options – which can take the sting out of the sometimes chaotic delivery schedules in the week after Black Friday. Obviously Amazon is also right up there, particularly if you're a Prime member as you should be able to get your delivery within 48 hours."

Getting the best Cyber Monday PS4 Pro bundles

Gerald Lynch When it comes to Black Friday and the Sony PlayStation 4, it's all about those bundles. With the PS4 Pro now getting on a little, it's the perfect time for some mega UHD money-saving packages. We'd love to see a 4K-focussed PS4 Pro bundle bringing together a few of the console's most impressive 4K titles, along with the PS4 Pro itself this Black Friday. We're thinking Marvel's Spider-Man, Horizon Zero Dawn and God of War all packaged up together, ideally below the £300 mark. It's unlikely, but not impossible. Games will of course be sold at discounted prices individually, too. "The same retailer will often have the same game listed at different prices," says deals guru Brendan Griffiths. "For the UK I have noticed that once games have been out for a while I often see some of the lowest prices on the Xbox One versions first, but the PS4 version will match it eventually. If you're trying to decide between a PS4 or Xbox One, we wouldn't let the price of games factor into it to be honest... the line-up of platform-exclusives is a much more important to consider."

Gerald Lynch And while we're talking games, don't forget Sony’s excellent PlayStation Plus subscription service, offering access to the console’s online multiplayer functionality plus a bunch of free games each month. Play time is regularly discounted, but a bundle that brings some of that in to the mix too would be fantastic. You should also remember Sony isn't the only company with a horse in this race. If 4K gaming is a must for you this Black Friday and Cyber Monday, check out the latest Xbox One bundles . Have no doubt we'll be keeping you up to date with all the best PS4 deals in the run-up to the crazy Black Friday sales season, making sure you're making the biggest savings in all the right places in the run up to Christmas.

Getting great Black Friday PS4 game deals

Gerald Lynch What's the good in having a PS4 or PS4 Pro if you don't have great game to go with it? But consoles are expensive purchases, and games a luxury pastime that we can't always afford. Enter the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. It's usually an opportunity for retailers to shift old stock and make way for the new must-have Christmas items. But unlike some gadgetry, or items such as clothing or homeware, good games don't go out of fashion – they just get cheaper over time. If you're looking to grab some PlayStation 4 games in the run up to Christmas, this page will be constantly updated in order to help you find the right deals, and the best methods of bagging a bargain.

Gerald Lynch As you'd expect, research is key during Black Friday, as is having measured expectations. With it just being released weeks earlier, for instance, don't expect to find any discounted Red Dead Redemption 2 codes anywhere. But God of War? Spider-Man? The Uncharted games? Now you're talking. These are platform exclusive titles that draw players in to retailers, but have all been knocking around for a few months. While you can never guarantee a sale price, they're the sort of titles that will get knocked down, along with third-party cross platform titles from the likes of Ubisoft, EA and Activision – think last year's Assassin's Creed, FIFA and Call of Duty titles. Essentially, so long as you're not looking for the newest of the new, you stand a decent chance here. But what about individual retailers? For the most part, so long as you're not delving into the second hand market, there's little point staying glued to one store.

Gerald Lynch “The same retailer will often have the same game listed at different prices,” said our deals expert Brendan Griffiths. “For new games, there's usually only a quid or two in it in the UK. In the US competition is pretty much non-existent and the latest games are generally stuck at £59.99 at launch. But what if you have both a PS4 and an Xbox One – if you’re after the same title available for both machines, will you make a bigger saving with one over the other? "For the UK I have noticed that once games have been out for a while I often see some of the lowest prices on the Xbox One versions first, but the PS4 version will match it eventually," said Brendan. "If you're trying to decide between a PS4 or Xbox One, we wouldn't let the price of games factor into it to be honest – the lineup of platform-exclusives is a much more important to consider.” And all this is before considering the dormant stock of much older titles. If there’s a game a few years old that you’ve been holding out on playing, there’s a strong chance that a retailer somewhere will be looking to free up some warehouse space somewhere by slashing the price of older stock. Keep your eyes peeled for a bargain.

Last year's best Black Friday PS4 deals

Gerald Lynch Last year in the UK, the PS4 Pro dropped to an all time low on Amazon for £260, with third party sellers selling the console for as little as £174. We've also seen the original 500GB console drop as low as £199 in the UK at Amazon too – could that be sold new as low as £150 for Black Friday 2018? Possibly. "All of the cheapest PS4 deals I remember seeing were around the £150 price point – £200 cheaper than the original launch price of £349," adds Rivington. "I'm pretty sure there's never been an official retail deal that went cheaper than that. Way back on Black Friday 2015 there was an explosion of 'graded' PS4 consoles available at retailers like Argos, John Lewis and the now defunct Tesco Direct for just £149." "Graded consoles are basically second-hand units that have been officially refurbished by Sony and therefore come with a full manufacturer warranty. At the time this was an incredible deal and there were enough of them going for stock to stick around. Those deals actually went live a day or two before Black Friday and then by midday on Black Friday 2015 itself they'd finally sold out." "They were then beaten a year later on Black Friday 2016, when we saw two separate bundles go on sale at literally all of the big UK retailers. There was the brand new PS4 500GB with the LEGO Star Wars game and The Force Awakens on Blu-ray for £150. And alongside that you could also get a brand new PS4 500GB with FIFA 17 for £150. You could also get the 1TB version of the console with both of those bundles for an extra £19." "Those deals were for the original PS4 unit – the Slim came out just a few months prior so these mega bundles were clearly a clearance initiative orchestrated by Sony. But I don't think we've ever seen the PS4 Slim go as low as £150 which is sort of fascinating. Maybe Black Friday 2018 will see the return of the PS4 mega deal because prices this year haven't been spectacular."

When is Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018?

Gerald Lynch Black Friday began life in the US before spreading across much of the globe, and takes place on the Friday immediately after the Thanksgiving holiday. That means this year the PS4 deals kick off on November 23, 2018. The most cyber of Mondays takes place on the Monday immediately after Black Friday. This year Cyber Monday 2018 falls on November 26, so schedule your PS4 shopping spree accordingly.

Stay locked on TechRadar to get the best Black Friday deals

Gerald Lynch Don't waste time scouring the net to find deals on Black Friday – we'll do that for you. With up-to-the-minute details of all the top retailers' discounting PS4 items for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, we'll take the legwork out of finding the deals that'll save you the most cash. For all the breaking deals info and money-saving tips you need, make sure you follow TR Deals on Twitter so you don't miss out on any sweet Black Friday gaming bargains in 2018.

Get the best Black Friday deals before anyone else We'll let you know about all of the very best deals on the greatest tech products at the most popular retailers as they go live Remind Me Send me details about other relevant products from TechRadar and other Future brands. Send me details about other relevant products from third parties. No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission.