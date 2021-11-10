Best recruitment platforms of 2021

It can be hard to know where to start if you need to find staff, with so many websites, products, and services that promise to find the best talent without costing the earth.

You should be aware of two key product categories if you’re on the hunt for some help with your recruitment.

The first, an Applicant Tracking System (ATS), is a full service that takes most of the recruitment work out of your hands – it handles and automates many of the tasks needed and can post your job vacancies to hundreds of sites. These products often come from wider ranges of HR services, too, so you can use them for all your HR operations. They’re more expensive, but more powerful.

If you’d rather not buy an ATS, you can also head to one of the big job sites and register as an employee or recruiter. You’ll have to do more of the work yourself, but job sites have loads of powerful features, and their recruitment plans are usually cheaper than complete ATS packages.

We’ve picked five of the best from each category here – so all you need to do is work out which is better for your business.

1. Zoho Recruit Loads of great features and the ability to work alongside Zoho's wider HR products Reasons to buy + Plenty of powerful features + Lots of customization + Easy to use Reasons to avoid - Costs can mount up - Not as many integrations as some systems

Zoho Recruit is one of the world’s most popular ATS systems, and it has an impressive range of features in three products – one for companies, another for recruitment agencies, and a third designed for people who want to hire temporary staff.

Corporate customers can use Zoho to post vacancies to hundreds of job boards, and the system uses AI to find and rank candidates based on specific traits and requirements. You can establish employee referral portals, run background screening, and ask candidates to complete assessments.

Zoho also has great candidate tracking and analysis options alongside rock-solid customization and branding tools. Elsewhere, recruitment agencies can access powerful client portals, and people on the hunt for temporary staff can deploy robust scheduling and timesheet tools.

Zoho Recruit has integrations with Outlook, LinkedIn, Google Suite, and other products, but some rivals have more integrations. Zoho also doesn’t have as many candidate testing options as some products.

It’s got plenty of excellent features for all kinds of recruitment situations, though, and the firm has transparent pricing and the ability to sync with the rest of Zoho’s products. It’s an excellent service.

2. Freshteam A top-notch recruitment product from a broad family of HR software Reasons to buy + Well-balanced range of features + Android and iOS apps + Full HR system available Reasons to avoid - Weaker on compliance and background screening

Freshteam has one of the most impressive feature sets of any dedicated recruitment product. It serves up one-click job posting to hundreds of job boards, and your entire recruiting workflow can be customized. You can select job boards, manage your social profiles and accept employee referrals, and the product also has more than 100 job description templates.

This service has plenty of automation options alongside loads of data points that can be used for analysis, and recruiters can build talent archives, use pre-written responses, and integrate Freshteam with email apps.

Elsewhere, Freshteam deploys pre-assessment tests, Skype and Google Hangout integrations, Android and iOS apps, and a full suite of onboarding features. Freshteam also works with the wider Freshworks family of HR products, and there’s a generous free version of the product available.

This HR system doesn’t have as many compliance or background screening options as some rivals, but it’s a competitive and impressive recruitment tool in every other area.

Greenhouse is an HR system that focuses on diversity, inclusion, and equality, so it’s the ideal tool if you want your recruitment to concentrate on those areas too.

Applicants can list their personal pronouns and pre-record correct name pronunciation using Greenhouse, and anonymized candidate screening cuts unconscious bias. Elsewhere, Greenhouse can post vacancies to more than 1,000 job boards, and the app has granular control over every aspect of your recruitment process.

Greenhouse can survey candidates and build your company’s recruitment pages. It has excellent mobile apps, integration with more than 350 essential software packages, and loads of pre-written templates for job descriptions, offer emails, and rejection notes. It also has loads of data points for in-depth analysis.

Greenhouse does miss collaboration options when compared to other products, and its UI can be fiddly. You’ll also have to pay extra to access onboarding features. It also has no free product, and Greenhouse doesn’t list pricing on its website.

It may not be perfect, but Greenhouse combines an equitable approach with loads of data, so it’s a great choice if you want to encourage diversity and inclusion in your business.

4. Workable A solid recruitment product that will handle the needs of many businesses Reasons to buy + Good core features + Impressive search options + Better-suited to small and medium-sized companies Reasons to avoid - Few onboarding options - Mediocre integration and customization

Workable doesn’t tie into a wider family of HR products, and its concentration on recruitment means you get a well-designed set of features without any bloat.

Workable’s software posts to hundreds of job boards and integrates with your company’s social media profiles, and a neat drag-and-drop interface can build your careers page. Job applications from multiple sources are collated into one pipeline, and Workable uses AI to provide a selection of likely candidates when you publish an advert. You can automate tasks, use powerful search tools, and rely on more than 700 SEO-optimized job description templates.

Workable has plenty of candidate assessment tests alongside anonymized screening options, a smart central workflow, and dozens of third-party integrations.

Pricing isn’t always transparent, though, and larger companies will likely require more customization and features. Workable also misses automated reference checking and only has basic onboarding options.

5. LeverTRM A wide range of features combined with impressive automation tools Reasons to buy + Solid core features + Great automation + Easy to use Reasons to avoid - Middling range of interactions - Fewer screening and assessment tools

LeverTRM combines an ATS system with a Candidate Relationship Management (CRM) module, and the TRM stands for Talent Relationship Management – the term that Lever uses to reflect its full range of features.

You can design, customize, and post job adverts to hundreds of job boards, and you can track applications and referrals, use a Chrome extension to view candidate profiles, and a powerful automation hub that can handle more of your recruitment processes than most other tools.

LeverTRM has dedicated modules for fair hiring and candidate surveys, and the firm’s enterprise product has bulk candidate management options, even more automation, and better collaboration tools. LeverTRM also offers more than 100 integrations, which is a decent amount – but some rivals have more, and LeverTRM also doesn’t have the background screening or candidate assessment options that other HR products offer.

Nevertheless, LeverTRM still supplies a broad range of features thanks to its ATS and CRM abilities, and it’s a good choice if you want to go big on automation.

Recruiters can create free job listings on Indeed, and you can unlock a broader range of features if you spend a little cash with this huge recruitment site – you can sponsor job listings and use the Indeed Hiring Platform to automate more than 70% of your recruitment process.

The Hiring Platform has built-in video tools and a great dashboard that collates information about your listings and applicants. You can also buy additional products that add more features, from resume-searching tools to premium company pages with in-depth analytics. Some of these products also integrate with existing ATS tools.

Indeed combines a good range of features with a vast database of companies and candidates, so it’s an important site for recruiters.

Read the full review: Indeed

7. LinkedIn A trusted name with great features and loads of social options Reasons to buy + Great social tools + Impressive features + Integrates with other products Reasons to avoid - Potentially expensive - Some restrictions, even in higher tiers

LinkedIn Talent Solutions houses the social network’s recruitment tools, and LinkedIn Recruiter is one of the best tools around for finding staff. LinkedIn has a vast database of users, of course, and HR staff can use powerful search options to discover the right people.

Elsewhere, users can deploy bulk messaging, intuitive reporting options, and AI-based recommendations for ideal candidates, and there are Android and iOS apps to help keep the process moving. LinkedIn ties in with existing ATS insights and works with other LinkedIn HR products.

LinkedIn’s recruitment tools are available in two different tools. The Lite package is affordable but basic and more restrictive. In contrast, the Professional and Corporate packages are far more powerful – easily the better choice for anyone serious about recruitment, even if you still don’t get unlimited messaging and search alerts.

LinkedIn’s website doesn’t have pricing details, and word of mouth suggests that the firm’s recruitment tools can be pricey. That said, the vast database, impressive social options, and broad range of features make LinkedIn worth it.

Read the full review: LinkedIn

Monster tries to make the recruitment process easier to navigate, and that means you get pricing transparency on this site – something of a rarity when compared to other recruitment options.

Monster’s recruitment tools are cheaper than many rivals, too, and you’ll only have to get in touch and build a bespoke package if you’re looking for enterprise-level recruitment features.

This site has an unmatched selection of pre-written job descriptions, and job adverts are posted to a wide network of sites. Monster ranks candidates so you can quickly see who looks suitable for your open position, and you can search the site’s database of users with reasonable filtering options.

Elsewhere, Monster allows recruitment staff to highlight unique attributes and benefits on their job adverts, and you can automate follow-up messages and add employer branding to your adverts and company profile.

Monster is easy to use, affordable, and has a straightforward range of features – but other recruitment sites offer more features and more power, so they may be more suitable if you have specific hiring needs.

Read the full review: Monster

9. Glassdoor An unparalleled choice for managing and improving your company reputation Reasons to buy + Great reputation-management features + Deep analysis tools + Links with Indeed Reasons to avoid - Not much pricing transparency

Glassdoor is not a traditional job board, but its emphasis on anonymous company reviews and salary transparency means that recruiters need to use this site to stay on top of their firm’s reputation.

There are three plans for recruiters on Glassdoor, with one free option and two paid tiers. You can establish a company profile, analyze trends, and post company updates on the free plan. If you buy the Standard package, you can add custom content, analyze your followers, get more data about company ratings and see competitive comparisons.

Top-tier customers get all of this alongside industry reports, audience targeting insights, and the option to buy add-ons that unlock targeted advertising, review sentiment analysis, and competitive benchmarking.

The same company owns Glassdoor and Indeed, so jobs posted on Indeed are posted to Glassdoor too – and Glassdoor is the best site on the web if you want to manage your company’s reputation. If you want to recruit successfully, that’s critical.

Read the full review: Glassdoor

10. ZipRecruiter Loads of reach and some clever features make this a powerful recruitment choice Reasons to buy + Great access to users and job boards + Affordable Standard plan + Good enterprise features Reasons to avoid - Other sites have a better range of features

The tools available on ZipRecruiter are divided into three different tiers. The Standard option starts at $299 per month, while you’ll have to talk to them to get information about Premium and Enterprise pricing.

Pick the Standard package and you’ll be able to post your vacancies to more than 100 job boards, and if you pay for Premium, you get better advert placement and access to ZipRecruiter’s resume database. The top option, Enterprise, adds AI-powered tools, ATS integration and dedicated account managers to the service alongside customized hiring strategies and access to the firm’s data specialists.

ZipRecruiter serves up more than 500 customizable job templates and AI to match candidates with vacancies. You can invite candidates to apply for your jobs, and ZipRecruiter has an intuitive dashboard so you can easily manage the process. ZipRecruiter also integrates with many popular ATS packages.

ZipRecruiter’s paid packages are its best options by a long way. The Standard option is ideal for smaller businesses, while the Enterprise product is enormously powerful. That said, other sites do have more features – Glassdoor is better for company reputations, for instance, and Monster has more pre-written job descriptions.