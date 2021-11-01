30 resources to find job description examples

An excellent job description needs to accomplish several important tasks. It has to describe the job, of course, and it needs to do that with as much detail and honesty as possible. Similarly, your description must offer as much information as possible about what kind of candidate you’re looking for.

That’s not all, though. The best job descriptions use understandable language rather than cliches and jargon, and they supply full transparency when it comes to salary and benefits. You’ve got to advertise your company’s culture and hit the right SEO terms too.

It’s no wonder that people turn to third-party resources for help. Pre-written job description examples and templates are popular, and they mean you can produce a professional job description quickly and easily. These resources don’t just help recruiters, either – they can be helpful to anyone writing a resume.

Look around the web, and you’ll find job description templates and examples alongside guides and other resources, and you’ll find them on job boards, HR outsourcing websites, and on dedicated resume sites.

It’s a lot to think about, so we’ve scoured the web to find the ones that are worth using.

(Image credit: LinkedIn)

1. LinkedIn The biggest and best professional networking site TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Great free templates + Loads of helpful articles

LinkedIn is the biggest professional website in the world, so it’s no wonder that employers and recruiters can access a superb set of job description resources. The site’s Talent Solutions area includes hundreds of free job description templates that cover the most common job titles in every big industry, so they’re a fantastic starting point – and easy to tweak and customize.

Elsewhere, LinkedIn has articles that explain the fundamentals of job descriptions, including basic guidelines, tips, and ideas for creative job descriptions. There are impressive resources here, and LinkedIn’s size and reputation mean that you know you can trust all the information available.

Read the full review: LinkedIn Jobs

(Image credit: Workable)

2. Workable A broad range of descriptions from HR experts TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Hundreds of job description examples + Good articles + Paid options

While the core product of Workable is a suite of HR applications that simplify and improve your recruitment process. If you choose to pay, you can use AI-powered resources that can benefit the whole process.

You don’t have to pay to get access to its impressive library of job description resources, though. The site has more than 700 free job description templates that cover every major industry and job title. The database is searchable, too.

Elsewhere, Workable has articles that can help you nail job descriptions, with loads of tips alongside common pitfalls to avoid.

(Image credit: Indeed)

3. Indeed A huge job site with an impressive array of templates TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $10.90 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + One of the biggest job sites + Easy to list vacancies + Hundreds of templates

Indeed is one of the biggest recruitment sites globally, with more than 250 million users and 15 years of operation under its belt, and the same parent company owns both Indeed and Glassdoor.

Head to Indeed’s Employer hub, and you’ll find a solid selection of job description resources. The site has a comprehensive guide to every point you need to cover when you write a job description, so that’s an ideal place to start.

If you don’t want to write a job description, Indeed has you sorted too. The site has hundreds of pre-written templates for all sorts of positions, from entry-level roles to executive positions. And, thanks to Indeed’s range of features, you can post your vacancy on the site quickly too.

Read the full review: Indeed

(Image credit: OnGig)

4. OnGig Dedicated software to streamline job descriptions TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Great AI-powered job description analysis + Plenty of free resources

OnGig is an impressive suite of software tools that analyses your job descriptions for readable and engaging language, evidence of bias, inconsistencies, and SEO competency. As well as analyzing your descriptions, it can build your company’s career pages.

While you’ve got to pay to get the most out of OnGig, the site also offers plenty of free job description resources.

OnGig’s free guide to writing job descriptions is quite possibly the most comprehensive you’ll find anywhere, and the site also offers examples sourced from companies like Disney, Instagram, and Netflix. Elsewhere, OnGig has relevant blog posts, too.

(Image credit: Built In)

5. Built In A community-focused site with lots of resources TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Loads of articles and tips + Ideal for startups and tech roles

Built In is a new online community for startups and tech companies that includes job listings, company profiles, a remote working hub, and salary information alongside many articles.

The site’s main hub has articles that outline the benefits of writing an excellent job description alongside an in-depth section that details the perfect strategy to use when you start to write. There are bonus tips to help take your descriptions to the next level and an article that uses data to illustrate how important it is to get the job description right.

Built In doesn’t have as many templates as other sites, but each template is laser-focused on popular tech and startup roles, and the template pages have added tips and videos about those positions. You’ll have to register for free to access Built In and it’s only suitable for tech and startup companies, but it’s a slick site with focused resources.

(Image credit: JDXpert)

6. JDXpert Thousands of templates and paid HR options TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + More templates than virtually any other site + Good paid features + Ideal for large businesses

JDXpert is one of the most comprehensive job description services you’ll find anywhere. If you pay for access to its services, you’ll be able to use more than 4,500 sample job descriptions and the paid service features tools and utilities to introduce professionalism, consistency and efficiency to your job descriptions and hiring process. If you work in a large company that hires often, this streamlining can be incredibly useful.

Higher product tiers include added HR system integrations and templates but don’t be afraid if you don’t want to spend any cash – JDXpert’s resources section has job description guides and checklists alongside real-world case studies.

(Image credit: Betterteam)

7. Betterteam A job aggregator with straightforward job description features TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Huge template database + Helpful guide articles

Betterteam is a slick site that can post your job adverts to more than 100 popular job boards, and one of the biggest sections on its Resources page is dedicated to job descriptions.

The site has a straightforward, step-by-step article that covers how to write a basic job description and there’s a partner guide to writing accurate job requirement lists too. The site also offers a free job advert template that’s easy to customize in any word processing software.

If you don’t want to write your own, Betterteam also has one of the web’s largest selections of job description templates. There are more than 2,000 on the site, and they cover every popular position.

(Image credit: Monster)

Monster is one of the world’s biggest job sites and its employer hub has an impressive array of job description resources.

Monster has a comprehensive article that outlines everything you need to cover if you write your own job descriptions. The guide links to other articles that offer detailed information on more specific topics, from attracting millennials to how to perfect your job descriptions with search engine optimization.

Monster’s site has more than 500 pre-written job description templates, and you can use a clever filtering system to narrow down the descriptions. There’s a handy link on each template to copy the text to your clipboard, and you can also quickly post job vacancies for free on Monster.

Read the full review: Monster

(Image credit: TopResume)

9. TopResume An unlikely but welcome source for job description help TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Dozens of job description examples + Adaptable content

TopResume might not be your first port of call if you’re on the hunt for job description examples but this site offers a surprising amount of help for anyone who needs to write a job description too.

The site has a free career advice hub that has dozens of articles that include job description examples from loads of common jobs. While these have been written to help people perfect their resumes, it’s the same kind of content that you may want to use if you’re about to write a job description, so it can be easily adapted.

(Image credit: FlexJobs)

10. FlexJobs The ideal site for remote and flexible vacancies TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Visit Site Reasons to buy + Specific help for remote and flexible working + Real-world examples

FlexJobs concentrates on remote and flexible job listings, so it’s an essential stop if you’re hiring for positions where people will be working at home or remotely. And that trend has shown no signs of slowing down, so this site is bound to become even more useful.

Head to the site’s Employer Articles and Resources section, and you’ll find an impressive amount of help. Some articles give tips for writing job descriptions for remote positions or in specific industries, and other articles drill down into tips on how to improve individual aspects of your descriptions – and how to avoid frequent problems.

The site has examples of job descriptions that have delivered reliable results in the past, but it doesn’t have a database of templates like other sites. Nevertheless, it’s an essential resource if you’re hiring remote staff and if you’re happy to write your own descriptions.

Read the full review: FlexJobs

(Image credit: TotalJobs)

11. TotalJobs A UK-based site with loads of helpful resources TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Loads of relevant articles + Many job-specific descriptions

TotalJobs is a conventional job board designed for the UK market. As well as plenty of job listings and a large database of users, it also has a large advice hub with information about every aspect of job-hunting and recruitment.

The site’s employer hub has articles about writing job descriptions and creating job adverts, and there are dozens of articles covering other relevant recruitment topics.

As with many other sites, TotalJobs also has loads of pages that cover the job description, rates of pay, required skills, and necessary qualifications for hundreds of different jobs. While these pages are put together for jobseekers, it’s the kind of information you’ll need to put in your job descriptions.

(Image credit: Greenhouse)

Greenhouse supplies applicant tracking systems and recruitment software. And while these products are not cheap, the firm does have a blog that offers a good array of free advice for job descriptions.

The firm offers a free template that can be used for any conventional position, and there are loads of tips that can really help you nail your description’s content. Elsewhere, Greenhouse offers guidance on how to improve job descriptions using SEO, and videos on job descriptions that have proven successful for companies in the real world.

Greenhouse doesn’t have the breadth of advice provided by many other sites, but the articles here are clear and helpful – and it’s a good place to start if you’re considering HR software, too.

(Image credit: HRSG)

13. HRSG Loads of templates and expert job description help TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + A vast number of templates + Loads of great paid options

HSRG is a human resources software provider that divides its expertise into more than 350 different competencies – so you can pick which modules you need in your business.

There’s a lot to like here if you need to improve your job descriptions. HRSG’s CompetencyCore software platform grants you access to more than 1,200 high-quality job description templates that can function as the perfect starting point. As you’re customizing your job description, HRSG uses AI suggestions to improve your language, and the finished description functions effortlessly with other HR modules.

This is an ideal choice if you need to purchase HR software, especially if you need job description help. But if you don’t want to spend money, HSRG also supplies blogs and guides to writing your own descriptions.

(Image credit: ZipRecruiter)

14. ZipRecruiter Hundreds of free templates for a broad number of jobs TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + A wide selection of templates + Loads of informative articles + Easy to navigate

ZipRecruiter is a large job board that concentrates on making the recruitment process easier and straightforward, so it’s no surprise that you’ll find plenty of resources on its employer hub.

There are hundreds of free job description templates for common and unconventional jobs on ZipRecruiter’s blog, and they’ve got a dedicated section, so they’re easy to find. Elsewhere there are dozens of articles that cover every aspect of the recruitment process, including job description tips.

ZipRecruiter’s job description resources are helpful, extensive, and easy to use – just like the main site – although you’ll find more in-depth information elsewhere. But, if you need to write a job description, then this is an excellent place to start.

Read the full review: ZipRecruiter

(Image credit: Job Description Library)

15. Job Description Library Good templates and real-world examples TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Good core templates + Real-world examples

It’s no wonder that a site with a straightforward name like Job Description Library has impressive job description examples and resources.

If you need templates, you’ll find customizable options here that cover basic and modern designs alongside documents specific to technology companies and corporate environments.

Dive deeper on this site, and you’ll find dozens of real-world job description examples from a diverse range of industries. Job Description Library also has a busy blog and articles with advice about writing your own descriptions.

(Image credit: BambooHR)

16. BambooHR Plenty of free job description templates and detailed articles TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Visit Site Reasons to buy + Ideal for management positions + Plenty of free templates

While the main products of BambooHR are software tools that aim to improve your HR by using data-driven insights and a more human touch. But, as with many HR software firms, you’ll also find loads of free job description resources here too.

The site has a broad selection of free job description templates that mostly cover management positions. If you want a more in-depth guide to writing your own job descriptions, the firm also offers a whitepaper with detailed help – you just provide your email address to get access.

Other blog posts provide a broader selection of tips for writing job descriptions, and if you choose to purchase one of BambooHR’s paid products, you’ll get software that can improve and automate much of the hiring process, which leaves you with more time to write.

Read the full review: BambooHR

(Image credit: Reed)

17. Reed A UK-based option with a good selection of articles TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Impressive range of articles + Ideal for UK users

Reed is one of the largest and most respected UK-based job boards, and if you’re a recruiter then it serves up an impressive batch of job description resources.

There are plenty of articles that are packed with tips on how to write effective job descriptions, and Reed takes a wider view here – you’ll also find articles about what to avoid when writing descriptions, and advice on how to get the most out of your entire job adverts – including the job descriptions.

If you’re on the hunt for staff in the UK then Reed is a great option for recruitment thanks to its broad range of advice, including its job description resources.

(Image credit: TopTal)

18. TopTal The best option for top-tier freelance job descriptions TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Good resources for freelance roles + Plenty of good templates

TopTal is an exclusive freelance site that only lists world-class talent in specific positions – on this site you’ll find developers, designers, finance experts, and both product and project managers.

If you need to recruit one of those staff members and nail the job description, this site should be an essential stop. It’s got in-depth job description templates that are specific to the roles you’ll find on the site, which is ideal if you’re hiring for those roles – you can include all of the relevant information.

TopTal doesn’t appeal to a broad range of positions, and it doesn’t have blogs and articles like other sites, but it’s a great option if you need a job description in a more specialist area.

(Image credit: Zety)

19. Zety Loads of tools and an easy-to-use design TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Good writing resources + Relevant blog posts + Diverse selection of jobs

Zety bills itself as a “career toolbox”, and there’s plenty going on here, from resume-building modules and cover letter templates to a busy blog with loads of relevant and up-to-date posts.

If you write job descriptions, then head straight to Zety’s Resume section – because job listings and resumes share much of the same DNA.

Zety’s job description guide has an easy-to-use workflow that will allow any HR staff to produce compelling job descriptions, and the site also has loads of examples. Unlike many other sites, Zety’s templates run the gamut from entry-level and retail positions right up to management roles, so this site is worth using no matter who you need to hire.

(Image credit: People Per Hour)

20. People Per Hour A great choice for freelance job descriptions TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Dedicated to freelancers + Good writing guides

As the name suggests, this job board revolves around freelance staff, and it’s a huge site with a vast database in every industry.

Head to its Discover section and you’ll step away from job listings and find a broad swathe of employment advice. There’s a comprehensive guide to creating the ideal job description, and it’s a great starting point if you want to write your own job description.

People Per Hour also supplies tips on what not to include in your job descriptions, and its live data on pay rates means that you can get a clearer picture of what you should be charging, too.

You won’t find job description templates on this site, but it’s a good starting point if you want general job description information to write your own content.

(Image credit: Insperity)

21. Insperity An HR outsourcing business that offers good free resources TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + A comprehensive writing guide + Detailed resources

Insperity is an HR outsourcing company that takes tricky HR tasks off your company’s hands. And while you do have to pay handsomely for that service, the firm’s website also supplies some impressive free job description examples and resources.

Your first port of call should be the firm’s general guide to writing job descriptions – you’ll find a guide to everything you need to include and some handy examples of the kind of content you should write. Beyond this, Insperity offers more in-depth advice. There are articles about writing job descriptions to attract candidates with specific experience levels, and you’ll find information about job description compliance and inclusivity.

Insperity doesn’t have specific templates, but it does have impressive job description resources that are ideal for anyone who wants a well-rounded and inclusive guide to this critical area.

(Image credit: SimplyHired)

22. SimplyHired A nearly unbeatable range of job description examples TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Loads of job description templates + Well-designed site

SimplyHired is a gigantic job board that aggregates listings from thousands of other sites. It’s free to post jobs here, too, and it has a huge job description portal that will be helpful for any hiring manager or HR staff.

There are more than one thousand job description examples on SimplyHired, so you’ll be able to find relevant information for virtually any job. SimplyHired also impresses with its straightforward design – load the job description section and you’ll see a database of job titles, and that’s it. You don’t have to mess around with filtering, register for access, or pay to use any of the site’s resources.

(Image credit: LiveCareer)

23. LiveCareer Information on every aspect of job-hunting TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Hundreds of job description examples + Question and answer section

LiveCareer is a professional advice site that offers resume and cover letter resources alongside tools and utilities for employers.

Head to the job description page and you’ll find hundreds of job description examples – when it comes to templates, this is one of the most comprehensive pages on the web. LiveCareer covers every sort of job, from entry-level and casual positions to management positions, so you’ll be able to find a job description example no matter your vacancy.

LiveCareer has a busy question and answer section that features plenty of advice from real people about how to write job descriptions, too, so you can get honest feedback if you’re unsure about any aspect of your job description process.

(Image credit: The Balance Careers)

24. The Balance Careers Well-written articles and clear, helpful guides TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Lots of job-specific templates + Comprehensive guides

This site doesn’t sell HR software or list job openings. Instead, The Balance Careers houses articles and advice from experts on all manner of professional subjects, from finding jobs and succeeding in the workplace to managing your staff and being compliant with employment law.

This site offers straightforward and well-written advice that can guide you through the job description process – it’s one of the clearest guides we’ve seen, and it covers everything you’ll need to include in any kind of job description.

The guide functions as a template, too, and the site also has specific templates for many distinct roles. It’s a brilliant choice if you want friendly, accessible advice.

(Image credit: TemplateLab)

25. TemplateLab Real-world job description templates and helpful tips TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Real-world examples provided + A broad range of documentation

As the name suggests, TemplateLab has templates for all sorts of business and legal situations, from finance and marketing documents to operations and time management.

It’s got a vast selection of recruitment templates, from resumes and cover letters to salary negotiation and job offer documents in any kind of industry.

Head to the job description section and you’ll find loads of tips about all the information you need to include in a job description alongside nearly fifty high-quality templates. The templates here use a wide variety of formats and layouts, so you can pick one that suits your needs, and many of them come from real-world organizations – so you know they’re tried and tested. Impressively, TemplateLab lists file formats, and the site also details things to avoid when you’re writing too.

(Image credit: The Ladders)

26. The Ladders Top-notch tips and a broad range of resources TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Excellent writing tips + Extensive recruitment and resource center

The Ladders is a recruitment site that only lists jobs with six-figure salaries, but its recruitment and resource center is far broader.

As such, you’ll find loads of helpful articles here, and the site has helpful articles for anyone who needs to write job descriptions. The site has top-notch tips for writing your own job descriptions alongside sample templates for various positions, from account managers and customer service roles to store manager and software engineer vacancies.

Read the full review: The Ladders

(Image credit: JobFlare)

27. JobFlare An innovative app and helpful job description resources TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Surprising app features + Excellent job description templates

JobFlare is an app that allows jobseekers to play six different brain-stimulating games to help track their cognitive abilities. JobFlare’s bespoke AI analyzes this information to match people with vacancies that play to their strengths.

Head to JobFlare’s website, though, and you’ll find an impressive array of employment resources. Key here are the job description templates that can be customized to your business. Elsewhere, you’ll find articles that advise on recruitment, company culture, and the role that AI can play in HR.

(Image credit: SHRM)

28. SHRM Professional-high quality guides and templates TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Slick, customizable templates + Paid options available

SHRM stands for Society for Human Resource Management, and you’d hope that an organization with that kind of name would know a thing or two about job descriptions.

You’d be right. The site has free guides for developing your own job descriptions alongside plenty of basic templates that are free to use.

If you want to step things up, you can purchase SHRM’s Job Description Manager. It’s a tool that allows you to create, organize and maintain your job descriptions using an online dashboard, and paid members of the site can access more than 1,000 specialized job description templates.

(Image credit: SmartRecruiters)

29. SmartRecruiters A good option if you need help when hiring in technical fields TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Plenty of free job description templates in technical fields

SmartRecruiters is an Applicant Tracking System that can streamline and improve every aspect of your hiring process. It’s a paid product, but the site does have a decent database of free job description examples and resources.

On this site you’ll find a generic job description template that you can easily tailor to the needs of your business. If you want to go a little deeper, the site also has specific templates for product managers, designers, engineers, and more. It’s an ideal option if you want lots of guidance in technical fields.

(Image credit: SmartSheet)

30. SmartSheet Well-suited to people who want to write their own job descriptions TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Blank templates for easy writing + Has a template for internships

SmartSheet is a viable choice if you want to write your own job descriptions rather than relying on pre-written templates and phrases.

Comprehensive, simple, and blank job description templates are available on SmartSheet alongside one template that’s specifically designed for job descriptions for interns. You can download the site’s files in different formats, and the site also has tips that can help you write the best job descriptions possible.

We've also featured the best free job boards