The best Father's Day gifts for your tech-loving dad

Choosing the right Father's day gift for June 16 doesn't have to be hard, and what better way to show him how much you care than by giving him a nifty bit of tech? It could be something useful, or something fun, but whether practical or frivolous we've come up with a list of ideas for you to consider this year.

It doesn't matter if your dad is into music, gaming, photography, running, computing, or something else entirely, we're sure you'll be able to find something suitable for your dad in this handy guide.

1. Ultimate Ears Boom 3

The best Bluetooth speaker for a music-loving dad

IP67 water and dust-proof

Big sound

Quite pricey

Who doesn't enjoy a good tune? No one! And regardless of whether your dad is the kind to just sit down and listen to music, or he wants something to accompany his gardening, DIY or other hobby, he could do much worse than this Ultimate Ears Boom 3 Bluetooth speaker on Father's Day. Powerful sound, a choice of colours, a rugged design with waterproofing – and it can be paired with a second speaker for full stereo sound – this is an incredible Father's Day gift for any music lover.

2. Garmin Forerunner 15

A perfect gift for a dad who already runs, or wants to start

Accessibly priced

Features heart rate monitor

Amazing battery life

There are numerous wearables on the market these days that offer fitness tracking options, and rather than spending money on an Apple or Android watch with functions your dad may never use, this dedicated running watch is perfect. Despite the low price, the Garmin Forerunner 15 offers GPS so your dad can plan a route before leaving the house so he doesn’t get lost. It's aimed at those just starting out, so it's not packed with an overwhelming number of options, but all of the essentials are here.

3. WD My Passport Ultra 4TB

Give the gift of storage for family photos and videos

USB-C connection

Looks great

Not the fastest drive around

You can never have enough storage, and if your dad has a lot of photos to store, or a large digital music collection, he'll love you for buying him the WD My Passport Ultra 4TB. A great option for expanding the storage capacity of any laptop or desktop, this external drive is small and light enough to carry around if needed, and there's 20GB of cloud storage thrown in as well. There's an impressive three year warranty and a decent suite of software utilities included too.

4. Fitbit Inspire HR

Ideal if your dad wants to keep an eye on their fitness

Slim design

GPS tracking

Small screen

Fitbit is a name you can trust, and to be able to get a reliable fitness tracker from such a big name at this price is impressive. The design is svelte and pleasing, and there is a choice of colours and straps to suit different tastes. The Fitbit Inspire HR can track a range of different sports and activities, and it monitors heart rate. Couple it with a phone and it offer GPS tracking so running routes can be logged. A solid entry-level fitness wearable and a great gift for Father's Da.

5. Garmin Drive 51 LMT-S

The best smartphone still can't beat a great quality sat-nav

Intuitive interface

Easy to set up

Looks slightly dated

Many people may turn to their phones for in-car directions, but there's a lot to be said in favour of a dedicated GPS device. If your dad has a car without a built-in sat-nav, he'll love the Garmin Drive 51 LMT-S. The search option is very effective so it's easy to find where you're looking for, and the fact that the current speed limit is displayed at all times means dad will be able to avoid getting any more tickets.

6. 1MORE Triple Driver In-Ear Headphones

Top quality earbuds for a father who values his music

Great value for money

Inline remote

Lovely sound quality

For music on the move a set of earphones is essential, and if your dad's not a fan of bulky over-ear cans, the 1MORE Triple Driver In-Ear headphones could be right up his street. The buds are light and comfortable to wear, and come with various tips to fit different shapes and sizes of ear. Audio quality is boosted by the triple driver configuration which offers impressive impactful bass, and a nicely rounded, warm sound.

7. Amazon Echo

The quickest, easiest way to make your dad's home 'smart'

Wonderful dual-speaker sound

Power AI assistance from Alexa

Great low price

Your dad probably loves the idea of having a little helper on hand to answer any queries and demands he may have, and that's exactly what the Amazon Echo is. This voice-activated smart speaker can be used to play music, control other smart devices, perform online searches, and much more thanks to the AI smarts of Alexa 75

8. Amazon Kindle

A Father's Day gift that'll give him years of happy reading

Audiobook support

Clear, backlit screen

Not waterproof

Despite predictions, books are far from dead, but there are certainly times when an electronic one is far more convenient than a paper version. Although this is Amazon's entry-level ebook reader, it's still impressive, and it beats lugging around a bag of heavy books. Your dad with love you for buying this for him when he heads off on holiday with a device packed with beach reading. This model isn't waterproof, but if you're happy to pay a bit more, check out the Kindle Oasis instead.

9. SNES Classic Mini

Take dad back to his childhood this Father's Day

A real nostalgic treat

Great selection of games

No (official) option to add games

Many gamers cut their teeth on 16-bit consoles, and it's entirely possible your dad was a SNES fans playing the likes of Super Mario World and The Legend of Zelda. Now, in the name of nostalgia, you can buy the SNES Classic Mini for less than the price of the original console – and there are more than 20 games built in. Impressively, these are the big-name games, not the rubbish you might expect to find at such a low price. With two controllers included, you can enjoy a competitive Father's Day.

10. Cooler Master MasterSet MS120

Does your dad love PC gaming? This duo with brighten his day

Great tactile keys

RGB lighting

Mouse is less impressive

This keyboard and mouse combo with bring a smile to the face of any gaming dad on Father's Day. This is a ‘mem-chanical’ keyboard – one that aims to reproduce the joyous experience of a mechanical keyboard using cheaper membrane technology. The mouse is decent enough, but not as impressive as the keyboard which, in addition to an authentic Cherry switch feel, boasts customisable RGB lighting that dad is sure to love.

11. Fujifilm Instax Mini 9

Give the gift of instant photo prints this Father's Day

Instant photographs

Very easy to use

Fairly small photos

Since smartphones took over, digital cameras have been forgotten by many people, but the Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 has something to pique anyone's interest: instant photo printing. While this is not a camera that will impressive serious photographers, the fact that your dad can take a photo and have a hard copy pretty much straight away is a real crowd-pleaser. It's cheap, cheerful and perhaps even a bit gimmicky – but something your geeky dad will spend hours with.

12. Sony DualShock 4

Give your dad's gaming experience a boost

Classic design with a twist

Built-in speaker

Not good for small hands

One game controller is never enough – maybe two or three isn’t enough either! If your dad is a PS4 gamer, he'll certainly appreciate the official DualShock 4 controller for Father's Day. This wireless controller feature a highly-sensitive accelerometer and a gyroscope, a built-in speaker and a trackpad, all of which serve to dramatically enhance the gaming experience. Whether this is a replacement controller or an additional one, it's a gift that will be cherished by gamer dads.

13. Microsoft Classic Intellimouse

A design that's often copied, but seldom bettered

Highly responsive

Robust design and build

Wired

A classic in every sense of the word. In an age of Bluetooth mice, the Microsoft Classic Intellimouse manages to stand out from the crowd by hanging on doggedly to its USB cable. However, this means it is massively responsive, and the time and effort that has been put into the design and build has really paid off. This is a beautifully ergonomic and perfectly weighted mouse that's nothing short of a joy to use, and may well be a favorite of your dad's from years gone by.

14. Spigen Tough Armor Samsung Galaxy S10 Case

Serious protection for your dad's S10

Very affordable

Great protection

Range of colours

With military-grade protection, Spigen's Tough Armor case is a Father's Day gift that will cushion your dad's Samsung Galaxy S10 and drops, bumps and scrapes. A slim design means that the case doesn't add too much in the way of bulk or weight, and it can be used in condition with wireless chargers. In addition to keeping a phone safe, the Tough Armor case also features a kickstand to make it easier to watch movies. All of this for a low, low price.

The black version is available for £12.99 on Amazon, while other colours (including grey, gunmetal and rose gold) cost a few pounds more.

15. Spigen Ultra Hybrid iPhone XS/XS Max case

One of the best cases around for any Apple fan

Elegant design

An inexpensive option

Various colours including clear

If your dad has an iPhone, he'll want to keep it safe – it wasn't cheap, after all. The Spigen Ultra Hybrid case for iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max is designed to complement the look of the iPhone rather than spoil it, and is remarkably affordable. A great option for anyone on a budget (including kids who want to treat their dad), this case shows that phone protection needn't cost the Earth and that opting for a cheap case does not mean having to compromise on style.

The version for iPhone XS starts at £8.99 on Amazon, while the iPhone XS Max case starts at £7.99. Both are available in a range of colours.

