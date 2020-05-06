The best Audible books in 2020

The best Audible books will keep you inspired and entertained, without having to turn a page. Whether you're new to Audible and hungry for hands-free reading recommendations, or a long-time listener looking to explore new material, we have plenty of top titles here.
Audible is the best audiobook site there is, with over 200,000 books and original series to choose from, across a broad range of genres – as well as radio shows, stand-up comedy and more. That's a lot to look through, which is why we've curated this list of 20 of the best books on Audible right now. You can listen to them online or offline, wherever you are. And we'll keep adding to this page, so pop back when you're ready for more recommendations.
It costs $14.95 / £7.99 / AU$16.45 per month to subscribe to Audible. You'll get a host of benefits - but you don't need a membership to listen to the best Audible books. You can also order titles through your Amazon account, or you can run a handy 30-day free Audible trial to see whether it's right for you.
Try Audible for free: Start a free 30-day trial of Audible now
Explore the world's largest selection of audiobooks with a free 30-day Audible trial. You'll get a free audiobook of your choice - the latest best-sellers are included - plus a selection of Audible Original titles, all of which are yours to keep. Even if you cancel the trial, you'll still get to keep your free Audible ebooks.View Deal
Is Audible free with Prime?
No, Audible membership is completely separate to Amazon Prime membership. However, Amazon Prime members can often enjoy certain Audible benefits, including access to some of the best Audible books for free. Prime members should look out for special limited-time offers and discounts on Audible subscriptions too, particularly on Amazon Prime Day (which is usually in July, but may be delayed this year).
Best Audible books to download today
1. Heads Will Roll
Authors: Kate KcKinnon and Emily Lynne | Narrators: Full cast inc Kate McKinnon, Emily Lynne, Tim Gunn, Meryl Streep, Peter Dinklage | Category: Comedy | Price: $29.95 / £27.49 / AU$41.73
If the finale of Game of Thrones left a hole in your life, fill it with epic fantasy comedy instead. Saturday Night Live star Kate McKinnon and her sister Emily Lynne have created a hilarious 10-part series that pulls in many of McKinnon's SNL pals, as well as A-listers such as Meryl Streep and GoT's very own Peter Dinklage.
2. Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators
Author and narrator: Ronan Farrow | Category: Non-fiction, True Crime | Price: $29.65 / £19.99 / AU$30.38
When Ronan Farrow broke the Harvey Weinstein scandal in The New Yorker, it sent shock waves around the world and kick-started the #MeToo movement. Catch and Kill reveals the long and rocky journey he took to get the truth out, and the many intimidating tactics used to try and stop him doing so.
3. Becoming
Author and narrator: Michelle Obama | Categories: Biographies & Memoirs, Political Figures | Price: $35.71 / £31.99 / AU$48.62
Since it was released at the end of 2018, the enormous popularity of Michelle Obama's self-narrated memoir shows no sign of waning - which is why it's still in our list of the best Audible books. Documenting her inspirational journey from the South Side of Chicago to the White House, it's an intimate glimpse into the life of the former First Lady.
4. The Body
Author and narrator: Bill Bryson | Categories: Non-fiction, Biology | Price: $20.72/ £18.99 / AU$28.87
Best known for his quirky, whimsical travelogues, Bill Bryson has now turned his attention inwards with a fascinating exploration of the human body. It's packed with nuggets of information, from the disgusting to the hilarious. Bryson's soft, Midwestern narration is soothing. According to some reviewers he may lull you to sleep, but this Audible book remains a best-seller across the globe.
5. Gotta Get Theroux This
Author and narrator: Louis Theroux | Categories: Biographies & Memoirs, Celebrities | Publisher: Macmillian | Price: $15.26 / £13.99 / AU$21.26
Louis Theroux's wry, self-deprecating style comes to the fore in this engaging account of the documentary-maker's unlikely rise to success. If you're a fan of Theroux's awkward yet insightful encounters with larger-than-life characters, from racist US militias to Joe Exotic and Jimmy Savile, there's plenty for you here.
6. If It Bleeds
Author: Stephen King | Narrators: Will Patton, Danny Burstein, Steven Weber | Categories: Sci-Fi & Fantasy, Horror | Price: $27.27 / £24.99 / AU$37.98
Horror master Stephen King needs no introduction, and this chilling collection of four novellas – Mr. Harrigan's Phone, The Life of Chuck, Rat, and the titular If It Bleeds – intrigues and terrifies in equal measure. Stand by Me and The Shawshank Redemption both started life as King novellas, so it's a format with huge potential.
7. I Am C-3PO: The Inside Story
Authors: Anthony Daniels, J.J. Abrams | Narrator: Anthony Daniels | Categories: Biographies & Memoirs, Artists, Writers & Musicians | Price: $28.00 / £25.99/ AU$39.01
Star Wars fans will love this intimate portrait of life inside one of the series most enduring characters: C-3PO. Anthony Daniels endured many hours inside a claustrophobic metal suit to bring the iconic golden droid to life. In this Audible book he provides a backstage pass, shedding light on the processes and personalities involved in the blockbuster movie franchise.
8. Me: Elton John Official Autobiography
Author: Elton John | Narrator: Taron Egerton | Categories: Biographies & Memoirs, Artists, Writers & Musicians | Price: $15.26 / £13.99 / AU$21.26
There's only one Elton John, and his first and only official autobiography packs 72 years of incredible stories and life-changing experiences into just under 12 hours of enthralling listening. Fittingly, it's narrated by Taron Egerton, the actor who portrayed him in the smash-hit movie Rocketman.
9. Such a Fun Age
Author: Kiley Reid | Narrator: Nicole Lewis | Categories: Fiction, General & Contemporary | Price: $14.18 / £12.99 / AU$19.75
Kiley Reid's striking debut novel Such a Fun Age tackles themes of social justice head-on in a tale of racial profiling, privilege, and identity. The story revolves around a young black babysitter, her well-intentioned employer and a surprising connection that threatens to undo them both.
10. Talking to Strangers
Author and narrator: Malcolm Gladwell | Categories: Science & Technology, Psychology & The Mind | Price: $34.90 / £31.99 / AU$48.62
Drawing on expert insights from criminologists, scientists, and military psychologists, Malcolm Gladwell provides a thought-provoking exploration of how we engage with strangers, and the role that can play in starting conflicts. After nine hours of listening, you may completely reappraise the way you see the world.
11. Get Sh*t Done: The Ultimate Guide to Productivity, Procrastination, & Profitability
Author and narrator: Jeffrey Gitomer | Categories: Business, Career Skills | Price: $13.99 / £12.89 / AU$19.49
If procrastination is the bane of your life, Jeffrey Gitomer's bluntly titled Get Sh*t Done could be one of the best Audible books for you. Its simple goal: make you more productive, by providing the strategies you need to achieve your goals and be more profitable.
12. Blowout
Author and narrator: Rachel Maddow | Categories: Environment | Price: $31.50 / £31.99 / AU$48.62
The 2016 presidential election put Trump in the White House, an outcome that few around the world thought possible at the start of the campaign. Throwing petrol on the fire of political debate that has raged ever since, MSNBC personality Rachel Maddow gives her take on the role that Russia played in the election, in Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth.
13. The Baddest Bitch in the Room
Author and narrator: Sophia Chang | Categories: Biographies & Memoirs | Price: $29.95 / £27.49 / AU$41.73
By telling her warts-and-all journey from underground hip-hop clubs to the top of the music industry, Sophia Chang hopes to inspire more young minds to do the same. She doesn't pull any punches in the process, and The Baddest Bitch in the Room is so packed with explicit content that Chang has also produced a second, toned-down version for younger audiences.
- Buy the explicit version from Audible now for $29.95 / £27.49 / AU$41.73
- Buy the clean version from Audible now for $29.95 / AU$41.73
- Listen to a sample:
14. Tales of Beedle The Bard
Author: J.K. Rowling | Narrators: Warwick Davis, Noma Dumezweni, Jason Isaacs, Jude Law, Evanna Lynch, Sally Mortemore, Bonnie Wright | Categories: Children | Price: Free for Audible members, or $14.95 / £12.00 / AU$20.20
An ideal way to introduce a younger audience to the global Potter phenomenon, Tales of Beedle The Bard is a bite-sized listen, with a similar run-time to a kids' movie. This is easily one of the best Audible books for children of the year.
Of course, the rest of the much-loved Harry Potter book series is on Audible too: you can pick between Stephen Fry, Jim Dale or J.K. Rowling herself as your narrator for those.
15. Slime
Author: David Walliams | Narrators: Ade Adepitan, Morgana Robinson, Jonathan Kydd, Verona Rose, Daniel Barker, Nitin Ganatra, David Walliams | Categories: Children | Price: $8.72 / £7.99 / AU$12.14
The second kids' title in our best Audible book round up is the latest hilarious tale from best-selling author and comedian David Walliams. Slime introduces us to the Isle of Mulch, home to many deplorable adults who like nothing more than to make children's lives a misery. Up steps Ned: a boy whose special slime power could liberate Mulch once and for all.
5 best Audible books of all time
1. The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy
Author: Douglas Adams | Narrator: Stephen Fry | Categories: Sci-Fi & Fantasy | Price: $13.08 / £11.99 / AU$18.22
There are multiple ways to engage with Douglas Adams' seminal cult classic on Audible, from the BBC radio adaptations – complete with music, sound effects and full cast – to the full-blown audiobook experience, narrated by either Stephen Fry or Martin Freeman. We recommend Fry's version.
2. Sherlock Holmes: The Definitive Collection
Author: Sir Arthur Conan Doyle | Narrator: Stephen Fry | Categories: Crime & Thrillers, Classic Detective | Price: $82.77 / £79.99 / AU$124.90
Stephen Fry has made quite a name for himself as an audiobook narrator. This incredible 72-hour bundle of all four Sherlock Holmes novels, plus five short story collections, is sure to sate your appetite for detective fiction, as well as Fry. As a lifelong Holmes fan, he has also recorded exclusive personal introductions to each title.
3. The Handmaid’s Tale
Author: Margaret Atwood | Narrators: Elisabeth Moss, Bradley Whitford, Amy Landecker, Ann Dowd | Categories: Fiction, Contemporary | Price: $34.90 / £31.99 / AU$48.62
Following the huge success of the TV adaptation, Margaret Atwood's dystopian feminist masterpiece from 1985 has won a whole new audience. This new version is narrated by Elizabeth Moss (who plays Offred in the series), which gives it a contemporary twist.
4. The Great Gatsby
Author: F. Scott Fitzgerald | Narrator: Jake Gyllenhaal | Categories: Classics, American Literature | Price: $14.95 / £11.29 / AU$17.56
A favourite of English literature students the world over, F. Scott Fitzgerald's seminal 1925 work The Great Gatsby is given a new lease of life thanks to expert narration from A-list star Jake Gyllenhaal. Journey back to the decadence and opulence of the Roaring Twenties, and enjoy this classic cautionary tale that cuts to the heart of the American Dream.
5. A Song of Ice and Fire
Author: George R.R. Martin | Narrator: Roy Dotrice | Categories: Sci-Fi & Fantasy, Epic Fantasy | Price: $29.44 / £26.99 / AU$41.01 each
Famously still unfinished in book form, with the next instalment eagerly anticipated, George R.R. Martin's epic fantasy saga A Song of Ice and Fire has captured the imagination of millions. All five of the books so far are available on Audible – for over 200 hours of listening pleasure in total. From 33hrs 45min (A Game of Thrones) to 48hrs 53min (A Dance with Dragons)