WD Black is back this Amazon Prime Day with massive savings on the P40 external SSD - perfect for taking your library over to PS5 Pro

If you're planning on upgrading to a PS5 Pro and want to take all your games with you - without needing to redownload them, at that - then this Amazon Prime Day deal for the WD Black P40 external SSD might be one you'll want to check out.

Right now, the WD Black P40 1TB Game Drive is down to $119.99 (was $139.99) at Amazon. The 2TB model has also dropped to $204.32 (was $329.99) - a pricier option to be sure, but one worth considering if you've got a large collection of PS5 and PS4 games. Over in the UK, the 1TB P40 is down to an impressive £114.99 (was £145), while the 2TB variant is available at £166.99 (was £218.70).

These are some of the best Amazon Prime Day deals we've seen on game storage drives so far, and well worth checking out if you've got PS5 or PS4 games you'd like to transfer over to PS5 Pro without having to download them all over again.

Today's best WD Black P40 deal

WD Black P40 Game Drive (1TB): was $139.99 now $119.99 at Amazon

The WD Black P40 is a fantastic storage solution for PS5 and PS4 games. You can transfer games to and from console storage with this handy external SSD, saving you from needing to delete games and content from your storage wholesale. UK price: was £145 now £114.99 at Amazon

WD Black P40 Game Drive (2TB): was $329.99 now $204.32 at Amazon

2TB drives typically don't come cheap, but you may still wish to consider opting for the larger storage capacity here if you've downloaded lots of larger games. Ideal if you're shifting titles from console to console. UK price: was £218.70 now £166.99 at Amazon

So what is it that makes the WD Black P40 worth buying - and indeed, one of the best SSDs for PS5 out on the market right now, not to mention one of the best PS5 external hard drives? Put simply, it's loads of extra storage space for PS5 games and PS4 games.

Unlike an internal storage option, you won't be able to play PS5 games directly from the P40; you can only store them. However, you're able to both play and store your collection of PS4 games here. As such, it's an ideal choice if you've got a big collection of digital PS4 games that you're looking to carry over to PS5 Pro without the need to redownload the lot from scratch.

