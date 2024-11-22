Walmart's weekend Black Friday sale starts now – shop my 21 picks as a deals expert

Sonos Ace:

was $449

now $349 at Walmart

Sonos' inaugural over-ears are a no-brainer if you've got a Sonos Arc soundbar (with support for more Sonos soundbars to come), because that means incredibly detailed, immersive, head-tracked spatial audio for your movies and shows. We think at this price, they're far more competitive too. Will they dip an extra $20 (to their lowest-ever price, seen oh-so-briefly in September)? We can't say for sure, but this $100 discount is not to be sniffed at – not for high-end headphones such as these.