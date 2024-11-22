Walmart's weekend Black Friday sale starts now – shop my 21 picks as a deals expert
Cheap TVs, robot vacuums, smartwatches, toys, air fryers and more
It's the Friday before Black Friday, and Walmart is kicking off the weekend with an early Black Friday sale. While Walmart's official sale starts Monday at noon, the retailer has early Black Friday deals you can shop for today. You can find record-low prices on best-selling kitchen appliances, Apple devices, TVs, vacuums, clothing and toys.
As TechRadar's deals editor, with seven years of experience writing about Black Friday and an avid Walmart shopper, I've analyzed this weekend's sale and hand-picked the 21 best deals. I selected the offers based on price, popularity, and sheer value from brands like Apple, Ninja, LG, and Dyson.
I've listed links below to Walmart's most popular sale categories, including Christmas decor, toys, and TVs, followed by today's stand-out deals. A few highlights include Apple's all-new Apple Watch 10 on sale for $329, this Gourmia air fryer on sale for only $35, and this robot vacuum mop combo from Onson on sale for an incredible price of $109.99.
Keep in mind that the deals listed below are at their lowest-ever prices, with rare discounts that you won't find outside of holiday sales like Black Friday.
Walmart Black Friday sale - quick links
- Apple: AirPods, iPads & the Apple Watch from $80
- Christmas trees: deals from $38.99
- Clothing: 40% off coats, jeans & shoes
- Furniture: couches, beds & chairs starting at $49
- Gift ideas: deals for the family from $5
- Headphones: Sony and Apple from $29
- Holiday decor: save on throws, trees & furniture
- Home: furniture, coffee makers & air fryers from $35
- Laptops: up to $550 off
- Mattresses: deals starting at $65
- Toys: up to 40% off Lego, Star Wars & Barbie
- TVs: smart 4K TVs from $148
- Vacuums: robot vacuums from $99
Black Friday at Walmart: 21 editor-approved picks
You can score a rare 50% discount on a one-year Walmart Plus membership ahead of this year's Black Friday sale. That lowers the price from $98 to $49, making it significantly cheaper than Amazon Prime by $90. As well as early access to Black Friday deals, Walmart Plus membership perks include free grocery delivery, free shipping with no minimum order value, a free Paramount Plus subscription, discounts on gas, free tire repairs, and more.
This early Black Friday deal on the Gourmia 8-quart air fryer for just $35 has been flashing in and out of stock, so you'll have to act fast. Perfect for families, the Gourmia air fryer features an 8-quart basket and eight one-touch cooking functions for quick and easy meals.
If you're looking for a more compact air fryer, this 4-quart Ninja model has a wide temperature range, so you can quickly cook and crisp your favorite foods. It also features a compact design, perfect for people working with a small kitchen space. Today's early Black Friday deal on this specific model is a record-low price.
AirPods are always popular during Black Friday, and Walmart has Apple's cheapest AirPods, the AirPods 2, on sale for just $89. That's the best deal you can find right now, only $20 more than the record-low price. This offer is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-canceling technology.
This exact model was a best-seller at last year's Walmart Black Friday sale, and it's currently marked down to $97 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The upright vacuum works on carpet and hard floors and features lift-away technology, so you can lift the pod to clean hard-to-reach areas.
This is an unbelievable deal if you want a robot vacuum and mop combo. The Onnson robot vacuum works on carpets and hardwood floors, and after you're done vacuuming, the 230ML water tank can help you mop the floor - a dream come true for just $109 - a price that will be hard to beat come Black Friday.
This is an incredible deal on a gorgeous flocked Christmas tree from Walmart's Best Choice brand. The six-foot tree is also available in other sizes and features 250 warm white lights and snow-flocked branches. This is another early Black Friday deal that's in danger of selling out.
The top-rated Tineco cordless wet-dry vacuum mop combo is on sale for a record-low price of $99 at Walmart's Black Friday sale. The Tineco iFloor 2 vacuums and washes hard floors in one step, handling wet and dry messes in one sweep.
This Acer Chromebook 315 offers a 15.6-inch Full HD touchscreen - large for a Chromebook and ideal for users who need to fit a lot on screen simultaneously (like big spreadsheets or school assignments). The Intel Pentium Silver CPU can run ChromeOS smoothly, and the built-in parental security features make it perfect for younger users.
The Ninja Creami ice cream maker will surely be a Black Friday best-seller due to its popularity at recent holiday sales, and Walmart has the appliance down to a record-low price. You can make ice cream, milkshakes, and sorbets with a touch of a button and add your favorite mix-ins and flavors.
Walmart just dropped Apple's 10.9 iPad to a record-low of $279. In our iPad 10.9 (2022) review, we said Apple's latest base-level tablet is a big upgrade over the previous generation model, offering a larger Liquid Retina display, a new A14 Bionic chip, improved cameras, USB-C support, and a sleek design.
Sonos' inaugural over-ears are a no-brainer if you've got a Sonos Arc soundbar (with support for more Sonos soundbars to come), because that means incredibly detailed, immersive, head-tracked spatial audio for your movies and shows. We think at this price, they're far more competitive too. Will they dip an extra $20 (to their lowest-ever price, seen oh-so-briefly in September)? We can't say for sure, but this $100 discount is not to be sniffed at – not for high-end headphones such as these.
Released in 2022, Sony's WH-1000XM5 headphones represent some of the industry's best. There's nothing better with class-leading noise-canceling technology, crystal-clear hands-free calling, and Alexa voice control for ease of use. Today's Black Friday deal is a return to the record-low price.
This might be the best Walmart Black Friday deal - Apple's all-new Apple Watch 10 is on sale for a new record-low price of $329. The Apple Watch 10 includes upgrades such as Apple's new S10 chipset, sleep apnea detection, depth gauge, and a new design featuring the most advanced display. I don't expect you'll find a better price on Black Friday, and this offer is in danger of being sold out.
If you're looking for a budget laptop during today's Black Friday sale, Walmart has HP's 15.6-inch laptop on sale for an incredible $286. For that money, you're getting an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB of SSD, and up to 10 hours of battery life.
Dyson cordless vacuums are always Black Friday best-sellers, and Walmart has the powerful V12 on sale for $399.99 - a record-low price. Perfect for pet owners, the Dyson V12 features a de-tangling motor bar that works across hardwood floors and carpets and can transform into a handheld vac for quick and convenient clean-ups.
The pricey but highly coveted Dyson Supersonic hair dryer is rarely on sale, and Black Friday is typically your best chance to find the high-tech hair dryer on sale. Walmart is giving us an early Black Friday treat by discounting a refurbished Dyson Supersonic to $229.99 - a whopping $120 discount.
While we've seen the Air M1 go for as little as $699 previously, Walmart has beaten that already excellent discount by a whole $50. Not only is this an outstanding price for such a powerful laptop that still holds up great for 2024, but this could be the last chance to pick one up now that it's officially discontinued. Don't miss this incredible deal if you're looking for a great bang for the buck MacBook.
Walmart's Black Friday sale has Samsung's best-selling 65-inch DU6900 series on sale for just $398. The Samsung display packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor and 4K Upscaling for a premium picture experience, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and Object Tracking Sound Lite for theater-like sound.
Big-screen budget TVs are always popular during Walmart's Black Friday sale, and this 65-inch display from Onn. is on sale for only $298. It offers 4K UHD resolution on a frameless bezel for an edge-to-edge viewing experience. The Onn. display also comes with the Roku experience for easy streaming and a compatible app that allows you to use your voice to launch shows, browse movies, and adjust the volume.
If you're looking for an OLED TV on a budget, you won't get much better than LG's 65-inch B3 OLED TV, which is on sale for its lowest price yet. The LG B3 delivers an exceptional picture, thanks to the OLED display and LG's α7 AI Processor Gen6, which results in deep contrasts and rich colors. You're also getting Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos for superior sound, excellent gaming features, and smart capabilities with webOS 23.
You can shop more of today's best Black Friday TV deals and today's best Black Friday laptop deals.
