These are the Amazon Prime Day Xbox controller deals I recommend as someone who's been reviewing them for years

Amazon Prime Day Xbox controller deals are back in full force, with loads of big discounts on gamepads that are compatible with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One as well as PC.

Many of the Xbox controllers I've tested - and loved - over the years are currently enjoying discounts this Amazon Prime Day. The stalwart Xbox Wireless Controller is naturally on offer (when is it not?) at $43.93 (was $59.99) at Amazon. The premium Elite Series 2 is also down to $140.99 (was $179.99) right now. Meanwhile, more frugal buyers can check out the excellent GameSir Kaleid at $39.84 (was $49.99) - a record low for the budget gamepad.

• Shop more Prime Day deals

I've owned and gotten much use out of many of the Xbox controllers featured in October's Amazon Prime Day sales event. Below, I've outlined the very best Xbox controllers that are on sale right now, helping you to make an informed purchasing decision whether you're after a long-lasting premium pick or a low-price favorite.

Prime Day Xbox controller deals in the US

Xbox Wireless Controller: was $59.99 now $43.93 at Amazon

This is darn close to the Xbox Wireless Controller's record Amazon low of $39.99. If you need a spare pad or simply a replacement for an older model, Prime Day is currently a fantastic time to buy one. A bunch of alternative colors are also discounted, too.

Xbox Wireless Controller (Robot White): was $59.99 now $43.93 at Amazon

Another superb price if you prefer a colorway that matches the white of the 512GB Xbox Series S or indeed the new white Xbox Series X console.

Xbox Wireless Controller (Electric Volt): was $64.99 now $45 at Amazon

The Electric Volt variant is perfect if you'd prefer a zestier Xbox controller color. A very impressive $20 saving here.

Xbox Wireless Controller (Pulse Red): was $64.99 now $44 at Amazon

A fiery colorway that's coming in a buck less than the above.

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2: was $179.99 now $140 at Amazon

It's not the best ever price on record for the Elite Series 2 - it's definitely been cheaper at prior sales events - but this is still a solid price cut for Xbox's official premium gamepad. Expect improved build quality over the standard Xbox Wireless Controller, and extras like a selection of remappable buttons and swappable thumbsticks.

GameSir Kaleid: was $49.99 now $39.84 at Amazon

By far one of my favorite Xbox controllers, the GameSir Kaleid features superb build quality, drift-resistant Hall effect thumbsticks, gloriously clicky micro switch face buttons and a lovely RGB profile. It's wired only, but this is the controller I'd recommend above all else if you're on a tighter budget, and I personally prefer it to the Xbox Wireless Controller.

Thrustmaster eSwap XR Pro (Forza Horizon 5 Edition): was $179.99 now $159.99 at Amazon

This is a very unique premium Xbox controller that features entirely swappable thumbstick modules. Prefer a symmetrical stick layout a la PlayStation's DualSense? You can do that here. This model also comes with a fantastic miniature wheel module that's a great fit for racing games.

Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma (White): was $149.99 now $66.99 at Amazon

A simply staggering price drop for the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma. This Razer gamepad for Xbox consoles features delightful RGB lighting as well as six remappable buttons and swappable thumbstick caps for a high degree of customization. Expect quality Razer craftmanship here, too.

Prime Day Xbox controller deals in the UK

Xbox Wireless Controller: was £54.99 now £49.93 at Amazon

The rate for the Xbox Wireless Controller isn't quite as good over in the UK, and again we've certainly seen it go for cheaper in the region. Still, many of the colorways are also discounted, so it's well worth a look in here.

Xbox Wireless Controller (Shock Blue): was £59.99 now £44.99 at Amazon

Somehow even cheaper than the standard black colorway, Shock Blue is the model to go for in the UK if you're looking for the cheapest available option.

Xbox Wireless Controller (Electric Volt): was £59.99 now £47.99 at Amazon

It's a few quid more than the Shock Blue model, but the Electric Volt colorway is still coming in cheaper than the standard Carbon Black scheme.

Xbox Wireless Controller (Velocity Green): was £59.99 now £49.95 at Amazon

Another one to consider if you'd prefer a more verdant green color scheme.

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2: was £149.99 now £140.88 at Amazon

Once again, better rates have been had in the past in the UK for the Elite Series 2. But this is still a solid price for a premium Xbox controller.

PowerA Wired Controller for Xbox: was £29.99 now £22.99 at Amazon

PowerA are all about cheap yet quality options for folks on a budget. The brand's wired Xbox controller is an excellent choice at this discounted price, especially if you're looking for an affordable spare or a gift for younger folks in your family.

Turtle Beach Recon Controller: was £39.99 now £29.99 at Amazon

Despite its low price, the Turtle Beach Recon is awash with features that are perfect for regular online multiplayer gamers. This gamepad has dedicated on-board headset settings from volume and mic mute to various EQ presets that suit a variety of games.

Thrustmaster eSwap XR Pro (Forza Horizon 5 Edition): was £167.99 now £99 at Amazon

The Thrustmaster eSwap XR Pro has an even more impressive discount in the UK. In fact, this is simply one of the best rates you'll find across the entire eSwap lineup at present - and it's a lineup that I highly recommend for players who love to customize their gamepad layouts.

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK