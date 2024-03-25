My favorite gaming headset has once again had its price slashed at Amazon - don't miss it

I am once again urging you to strongly consider my favorite gaming headset, which has been slashed by 20% today. I cannot recommend it enough if you're looking to pick up a premium headset for less in Amazon's Spring Sale.
Today's price cut sees the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro wireless gaming headset plummet to just $280.99 at Amazon (was $349.99). This basically takes $70 off the list price and looks like the lowest price on this variant of the headset since Black Friday last year.
We're not sure we'll see another discount like this before Prime Day so we'd recommend jumping on this now if the Pro Wireless has been on your radar. One important note here is that this is the PlayStation and PC-compatible version. You can see more details on the deal below.
The headset is also down to a record-low price in the UK, breaking new territory at just £259.99 at Amazon (was £329.99). This UK deal is on the Xbox variant headset but, don't worry, as it's also compatible with PlayStation so serves users of either console.
Today's best wireless gaming headset deal
SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSteelSeries-Arctis-Wireless-Multi-System-Headset%2Fdp%2FB09ZWCYQTX%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">was
$349.99 now $284.90 at Amazon
Get one of the best premium headsets and never look back! This price is only six bucks off its record low, and it has only ever been cheaper once, during last year's Black Friday sales. This is a superb price for a world-beating set. Although this is the Xbox variant, it will still work with PS4, PS5, and PC.
Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6506344&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsteelseries-arctis-nova-pro-wireless-multi-gaming-headset-for-xbox-black%2F6506344.p%3FskuId%3D6506344%23tabbed-customerreviews&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url#tabbed-customerreviews" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">Best Buy - $285.99 | <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FSteelSeries-Arctis-Nova-Pro-Wireless-Gaming-Headset-For-Xbox-Black%2F1988263266%3Fathbdg%3DL1600%26from%3D%2Fsearch" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">Walmart - $349.99
SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FSteelSeries-Arctis-Wireless-Gaming-Headset%2Fdp%2FB09ZLRD7Z9%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was
£329.99 now £259.99 at Amazon
This is a brand-new record-low price for this superb premium headset in the UK, so jump on it now to take your game audio to a higher level. Again, you just need to look past the labeling here, as while this one is marketed as the Xbox version, it works perfectly fine with PS5 and PC.
Price check: <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=22479&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.currys.co.uk%2Fproducts%2Fsteelseries-arctis-nova-pro-wireless-pc-and-xbox-7.1-gaming-headset-black-10238535.html" data-link-merchant="currys.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">Currys - £269 | <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=3090&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.very.co.uk%2Fsteelseries-arctis-nova-pro-wireless-x-71-gaming-headset-black%2F1600869875.prd" data-link-merchant="very.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="currys.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">Very - £299.99
I can't recommend the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless enough. It is easily one of the best headsets that I've ever tested and offers a near-perfect package of supreme game audio, exquisite and robust design and build quality, a fantastic mic, an ingenious battery solution, and a terrific DAC unit.
If you'd like some more options when cutting the cord or are in a different region, then our price-finding tech has some of the latest lowest prices on quality wireless gaming headsets below.
