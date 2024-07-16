Holy headset deal! Make the most of yet more discounts on SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro headsets this Prime Day

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro is the best headset I've ever used so please heed my advice and pick it up for a discount this Prime Day! Honestly, I can't recommend it enough and there are savings to be had on both headsets (wired and wireless) on both sides of the Atlantic.
The absolute beast that is the new white version of the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless can now be had for its lowest-ever price of $272 at Amazon (was $349.99). You won't find a better-looking premium headset right now. UK folks can make the most of a lowest ever price on the black variant which has crashed to £237.49 at Amazon (was £329.99).
If you're after the wired version then fear not as the retail behemoth has you covered there too. US shoppers can nab the black Nova Pro wired headset for $174.99 at Amazon (was $249.99) while those in the UK can pick up the headset straight from the source at SteelSeries for just £145.99 (was £249.99)
In a strong field of great gaming-focused Amazon Prime Day deals, these are some of the absolute best.
Today's best SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro deals
SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless (white): was $349.99 now $272 at Amazon
Simply one of the best wireless gaming headsets ever made, and in its most stylish colorway at a hugely reduced price. What could be better? This listing page does have the black option available but the white is our favorite, and the Xbox version bags you the maximum amount of multiplatform compatibility.
UK price: was £329.99 now £237.49 at Amazon Lowest-ever price for the black variant
SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro wired headset: was $249.99 now $174.99 at Amazon
If you want to go for the Pro headset but prefer being tethered then this price is a belter. Not the lowest-ever but it's still a whole 74 bucks off the list price.
UK price: was £249.99 now £145.99 at SteelSeries
I will never not pick out discounts on the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless. It's the best wireless headset I've ever tested in all my years of doing this job, and I can't recommend it highly enough. This is the one I always tell people to consider when someone asks for my advice. As a brief rundown, it's got all the premium headset features you could want: supreme game audio, exquisite and robust design and build quality, a fantastic mic, an ingenious battery solution that means you'll never run out of juice, and a terrific DAC unit.
These are my favorite gaming headset deals of the moment and are absolutely some of the best Prime Day gaming deals and Prime Day Xbox Series X deals or Prime Day PS5 deals going right now.
Rob is the Managing Editor of TechRadar Gaming, a video games journalist, critic, editor, and writer, and has years of experience gained from multiple publications. Prior to being TechRadar Gaming's Managing Editor, he was TRG's Deputy Editor, and a longstanding member of GamesRadar+, being the Commissioning Editor for Hardware there for years, while also squeezing in a short stint as Gaming Editor at WePC just before joining TechRadar Gaming. He is also a freelance writer on tech, gaming hardware, video games, gardens, and landscapes and is crowdfunding a book on video game landscapes that you can back and pre-order now too.