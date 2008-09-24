Zotac 9800 GTX+ Zone

Six months ago this would have received a more favourable review, but it's since been superseded by the GTXs

Zotac's GeForce 9800GTX+ Zone Edition isn't quite going to reduce your house to zero degrees Kelvin, but it is water-cooled, so it maintains a state of 'quite chilly'. In fact, the cooling solution is so efﬁcient that it will actually keep other components at a low temperature too.

It does come at a price, not only is it almost half a monkey, but it will also take up a lot of space in your case. The card itself is huge, but not as big as previous water-cooling solutions as the fan has been externalised. So, in addition to having enough space for a big-ass card, you'll need a 120mm fan slot available too.

Limited performance



Performance from the 9800GTX+ Zone Edition is what we'd expect from the higher end of NVIDIA's nine series cards – Crysis ran acceptably in high graphics settings, but baulked when pushed to very high. 3DMark results were impressive too, and World in Conﬂict and GRID looked pretty with high framerates.

The big issue with the card is that it feels a bit late in the day to justify the price tag – NVIDIA's GTX260 costs less and gives better results. The only real draw is the out-of the-box-ready watercooling.