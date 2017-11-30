Lumo Run review

The Lumo Run is a keenly priced, highly capable tool for serious runners who want to improve their running form. The detail of the real time biometric feedback is second to none and the post-run video drills are perfectly timed, easy to understand and infinitely useful. All it really lacks is GPS and training plans.

Runners who want to run faster often focus first on metrics such as pace, distance and heart rate in training.

They look at how well the engine is performing and try to improve that, developing more pace, power and performance through specific training runs or gym sessions.

However, there’s a whole lot more to being a better (and faster) runner than building your fitness, as form plays a pivotal role too. That’s where Lumo Run comes in.

This portable, personal running coach clips onto your shorts and analyzes your running form. It then uses this information to give you real time feedback and help iron out the kinks in your technique that keep you from scoring that personal best.

This small lozenge has a range of on-board sensors delivering lab-grade biomechanic measurements and real time tips, via your headphones, to help you improve on a range of vital running form metrics, including cadence, braking, bounce, pelvic rotation and pelvic drop. It sounds advanced, but it's accessible to a great many runners.

Each time you run, Lumo suggests an area you need to work on, along with advice on how to improve on your past performance. Post-run it also delivers video drills to help correct the aspects of your form that were most in need, all based on the run you just completed, and all for $99.99/£89.99 (around AU$130).

Design

Light and unobtrusive on the run

Simple USB charging, no bespoke dock

There’s not a huge amount to say about the Lumo Run’s design, as it’s really quite a simple device.

The 50 x 28.5mm lozenge sensor – which looks a lot like the shoe pods Garmin and Polar used to sell – slots into a soft silicone holder and clips to the belt of your shorts or leggings at the back.

Alternatively, you can invest in shorts and running leggings designed to house Lumo, but in our test we used the clip-on alone.

Weighing just 25g it’s barely noticeable while you’re on the move, even to the point we’d argue it could be quite easy to lose or chuck through the wash.

The clip does fix tightly to your clothing, but because it’s so unobtrusive you find yourself checking it’s still there every so often.

There’s one LED light that tells you if there’s enough charge in the Lumo for the run you’re about to do. We’re big fans of the fact that it charges via micro USB plugged directly into the sensor, so there’s no bespoke dock to worry about here.

You simply remove a small cover at one end of the sensor and plug in any USB cable. If we had to find fault it’s that the USB cover itself feels like it could easily break off, though it didn’t in our test.

The sensor is also sweat and water resistant, so if you get a particularly sweaty back or you have to run in the rain, you’re covered. Though you won’t want to be accidentally going for a swim or popping this on a 40-degree wash.