Wix is now letting mobile users build apps using Gen AI

Top website builder Wix has announced the launch of generative AI creation capabilities for its mobile app platform.

Using the power of AI, the new feature will allow users to create, manage and grow a digital presence through a simple, conversational experience, removing the skills barrier that many businesses, particularly SMBs, face.

By describing the intent and goals of the app, Wix says users can generate uniquely designed and fully customizable applications for both major mobile platforms, iOS and Android, without needing any coding experience.

Wix generative AI mobile app builder

Using the information shared by a user in the conversational AI tool, Wix generates a branded mobile app tailored to the business’s needs, setting a solid foundation for those with no coding or app building experience.

From there, users can customize their apps, including adjusting sections, widgets, designs and themes. The tool also benefits from a built-in previewer so that the low- and no-code developers can check out the user experience before it hits the App Store or Play Store.

“Users can now create a custom native mobile app using the AI chat experience by simply describing their goals and visions and AI does the work," noted Noa Eiland, Head of Mobile Apps at Wix.

“We're thrilled to expand our suite of AI tools to mobile with the launch of AI to our native mobile app builder.”

Apps created using the mobile app builder come with complete ownership, including branding on the App Store and Play Store. Wix also supports the submission process with Apple and Google with automatic version updates and new feature releases.

Wix will include the mobile app builder as part of the premium Branded App Plan, with pricing starting from $99 per month.