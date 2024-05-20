Wix builds on its AI offering with new image tools

Wix, one of the best website builders on the market, just announced 3 new AI-powered tools which should make image creation and editing a breeze. The tools are called AI Image Creator, Object Eraser, and AI Image Editor, and while the names are self-explanatory, they do warrant some explanation.

As Wix described it in a press release shared with TechRadar earlier today, AI Image Creator is powered by the Stability.ai artificial intelligence, and works on text prompts. After typing in the prompt for the desired image, the tool comes back with different suggestions, generated in different styles from which the user can choose. The styles include photo, image, painting, cartoon, sketch, and others.

Wix also said these images are optimized for website use, suggesting high-quality, yet lightweight, content.

With AI Image Editor, users can add, or replace an image, and tweak different parts of the content, the company said. For example, a user could highlight a wooden fence and instruct the tool to change it to metal, creating images that match the required aesthetic. Finally, Object Eraser is a tool that works similar to Google's Magic Eraser, allowing users to remove unwanted objects from images even without a prompt.

For Ido Kosover, Head of Media at Wix, adding an AI-powered image tool to the platform was a natural step which brings two key benefits to its users: savings, and speed. “By harnessing the power of AI, we're not only bringing users to the next level of quality but also potentially saving them from the hassle and expense of hiring professional photo editors.,” Kosover said. “Moreover, users don't need to leave the platform; they can edit their images professionally right within it.”

Wix is one of the world’s most popular website builders, having more than 250 million registered users, according to mid-2023 figures. Of that number, 6.1 million are registered as premium subscribers. These new image editing tools are the latest in a string of AI-powered features rolled out on the platform in recent months, further securing Wix as one of the best AI website builders on the market.

