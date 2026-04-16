Why ‘just enough to succeed’ should be your only approach to tooling

Most platform complexity is, at least to some extent, self-inflicted. Amidst the rush to standardize or innovate, many organizations can find themselves overtooling early and turning their platforms into insurance policies for problems that may never appear.

It’s a problem I see all the time, platforms trying to account for every possible future scenario before the dev team has clearly defined what success actually looks like.

Benjamin Brial Social Links Navigation Founder of Cycloid.

There’s a common trope in our industry that devs are resistant to change, but this is a gross misrepresentation, as they are resistant to change when it is without purpose or in the face of over-promise.

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They do not resist platforms because they dislike structure or automation, but they do resist them because each additional feature adds maintenance overhead and new failure modes.

Developers are the people you want to take with you to the car dealership. “No, I don’t need the Ferrari for the school run, thanks, just show me the boot space and the mileage.”

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