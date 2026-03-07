Leading by example: Embracing tools internally before shipping them externally

As innovation accelerates and software teams face more pressure than ever to ship quickly, an essential step in the innovation process is often overlooked in favor of speed.

While traditional quality assurance practices are important, the real transformation happens when developers go beyond their role as builders and become genuine users of their products. This shift from creator to customer changes how product value is understood, validated and delivered.

Thomas Reisenbichler Social Links Navigation VP of Delivery, Reliability & Security at Dynatrace.

Leading by example means that developers can demonstrate tangible value while ensuring exceptional customer experience before asking users to depend on the solution. This approach transforms the development process from a static process of build, test and ship into a dynamic cycle of value validation.

Practice what you preach

When companies use their own software, they dramatically accelerate innovation. Internal adoption means that developer teams will discover what is working well and what is not, through natural, lived experience that traditional testing cannot reproduce.

Our ‘Dynatrace on Dynatrace’ philosophy embodies this mindset. Internal teams don’t just test the platform, they operate within it daily.

This deep engagement reveals not only how the system performs technically, but how it supports end-to-end workflows, enhancing the team’s understanding of how our observability platforms do more than just monitor.

This internal engagement with our own tools also enhances the innovation loop. As the product evolves, new internal use cases emerge organically, creating a self-sustaining cycle where today's solutions inspire tomorrow's innovations.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Many features that define Dynatrace today exist precisely because internal teams identified needs that perfectly aligned with customer requirements.

It is better to fail in private

Issues that occur post-deployment damage customer trust. When problems surface in customer environments, they ripple through support channels, damage customer relationships and create lasting impressions that can shift a brand’s reputation.

A poor first experience is difficult to recover from. By contrast, a-try-before-you-ship approach ensures real internal users experience the full journey early, surfacing usability gaps and functional issues long before customers ever see them.

This protected environment creates a learning opportunity rather than a reputation risk. Internal stakeholders offer more patience for iteration and remain readily available for immediate feedback sessions, unlike paying customers who may simply abandon problematic features.

This approach results in dramatically higher confidence at launch and creates smoother customer experiences from the moment of first contact.

Trusting your own products

Beyond strengthening the customer experience, when technology vendors actually rely on their own solutions, it communicates a powerful message: we trust our own solutions to run our business. That level of transparency and self-confidence creates credibility that no marketing story or sales pitch can match.

The transparency of internal use creates a unique form of credibility that's increasingly valuable in today's sophisticated software market. Decision-makers can observe how vendors handle their own challenges using their products, gaining insights into real-world performance that no demo or case study can provide.

This visibility builds confidence not just in the product's capabilities but in the vendor's commitment to continuous improvement.

Customers also notice when vendors’ internal teams do not employ their own tools for critical operations, raising questions about product limitations, vendor confidence and the gap between marketing promises and operational realities.

At a time when software buyers are more knowledge and skeptical than ever, trust is built through actions rather than just words. There is no more compelling proof point than being your own success story.

Introspection before you launch

Shipping new features signals progress but delivering real customer value requires a moment of introspection. Teams must experience their own product firsthand. Becoming your own customer builds confidence, strengthens product quality and ensures that what you bring to market truly meets user needs.

In an increasingly competitive landscape, using your own tools isn’t just good practice, it is essential to delivering exceptional customer experiences and proving your product’s value through lived experience.

We've featured the best laptop for programming.

This article was produced as part of TechRadarPro's Expert Insights channel where we feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today. The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/news/submit-your-story-to-techradar-pro